10 best 4K and QHD wallpaper apps for Android

Finding the best Android wallpapers and backgrounds for your device can be difficult. There are a ton of apps that have wallpapers, but it isn’t easy to find genuinely high-quality stuff there. A few apps offer HD Android wallpapers and QHD Android wallpapers. There are also other sources such as blogs, forums, Google+ collections, and other fun places. We have a mixture of everything to help you find the best HD and QHD Android wallpapers out there. Of course, you can always search for 4K wallpapers on Google Search as well. Some sites without apps have wallpapers for phones of that quality.

The best 4K and QHD wallpaper apps for Android

Fresh Walls Price: Free

Umme Aimon Shabbir / Android Authority

The Fresh Walls Wallpaper app provides a diverse selection of wallpapers, including abstract, nature, landscape, and city themes, which are high-quality and visually pleasant. A pro of application is that it does not require you to make an account before using the app, hence, saving you from the trouble of remembering the password. The app also has an AI wallpaper generator, setting it apart from most other apps. However, drawbacks include limited customization options, the inclusion of ads, and the potential for battery drain when frequently changing the wallpaper.

Abstruct Price: Free / $1.99

Abstruct is one of the newer wallpaper apps with 4K (or better) wallpapers. It houses all OnePlus wallpapers from its various devices by artist Hampus Olsson. The artist added a few extra wallpapers; all future OnePlus wallpapers will also be here. There are over 300 total wallpapers. The selection is small but colorful and sharp. Most of the wallpapers are abstract or some form of it. It’s a good source of 4K wallpapers.

Imgur and Reddit Price: Free and Free / $5.99 per month / $49.99 per year

Imgur and Reddit are excellent sources for HD and UHD wallpapers. These two apps go hand-in-hand. Reddit users posting wallpapers usually use Imgur, and most high-resolution wallpapers on Imgur are typically posted somewhere on Reddit. Both apps are free and relatively easy to use. Reddit has a bit of a learning curve if you don’t already use it.

There are a bunch of subreddits with good wallpapers for mobile, desktop, etc. Those hunting for great UHD, QHD, HD, or whatever types of wallpapers should check these. You can find all kinds of excellent collections. The DeviantArt website is another great spot, like Reddit for QHD Android and 4k wallpapers.

Resplash Price: Free / Up to $14.99

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Resplash is a wallpaper app for photography fans. It features over 100,000 photographs. The developers add more frequently as well. Other app features include a simple Material Design UI, app themes, and curated photo collections. You can find a lot of excellent stuff here.

Photographs are generally much more larger than HD, QHD, or even UHD. Of course, the downloads are bigger, too, but that’s the price you pay. You can even change the layout options if you want to. You won’t find any super unique abstract kind of stuff here. However, the photos almost always look excellent.

4K Wallpaper by Eco Mobile Price: Free/ In-app purchases ($0.99 – $19.99 per item)

Umme Aimon Shabbir / Android Authority

4K Wallpapers by Eco Mobile is a popular Android app offering a good collection of high-quality 4K wallpapers. Its user-friendly interface simplifies finding and downloading wallpapers across categories like abstract, nature, and more. You can sort wallpapers by popularity or newness and set them as your screen backgrounds directly. While it’s free to use, the app does include in-app ads, which can be removed with a premium subscription.

Tapet Price: Free / Up to $19.99

Tapet is an interesting app. Instead of providing Android wallpapers, it lets you create your own. The app enables you to pick some colors and some patterns. It then generates wallpapers for you. Wallpapers created this way are made for your device’s resolution. That means they’ll be HD, QHD, or whatever your phone is. There is also a randomizer that creates fun, random stuff. New updates add new patterns and more fun stuff. It’s a free app, and the wallpapers look pretty good. The premium version unlocks all possible ways, but the free version has many choices.

Vectorify da home Price: Free

Vectorify da home is the newest app on the list and an excellent source of high-resolution wallpapers. The app is a little bit like Tapet but simpler. There is a range of vector graphics in the app. You select one, choose the foreground and background colors, and set it as your wallpaper. The ability to select the colors you want means you can go with bright and colorful or AMOLED-friendly if you want to with any graphic in the app. It’s also entirely free and open source as of the time of this writing.

Walli Price: Free / Up to $2.50

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Walli is an excellent app for HD and QHD wallpapers. It features many categories, including photography, abstract, word art, and all kinds of other stuff. The app highlights various artists, and most of the available wallpapers are unique to that artist. It also features categories, different sorting options, and more. The app is more or less free, with some optional in-app purchases. Most of the wallpapers are much larger than QHD.

WallPix and UltraPix Price: Free with in-app purchases

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

WallPix is a surprisingly decent app for 4k and QHD wallpapers. It has a reasonably proper selection of wallpapers, especially AMOLED devices. Additionally, it has an entire section for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus that works with the punch-hole camera. Another good option for those with Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus phones is to try Hidey Hole. This is a simple but effective app, and all the wallpapers we tried looked good on our test devices. The pro version removes ads; you only have to pay for it once. The same developer also does UltraPix, which is identical to WallPix but primarily for the Galaxy S20 series of devices. One drawback is that it’s tailored specifically for Samsung phones, so the wallpapers might not fit properly on other devices.

Zedge Price: Free with in-app purchases

Zedge is kind of the McDonald’s of wallpaper apps. It’s super popular, it’s everywhere, and its content ranges from awful to excellent. It offers high-resolution and numerous low-resolution images, making searching for quality content time-consuming and burdensome. Anyway, you can find a metric ton of wallpapers here, some of which are high-resolution. The app also offers an AI wallpaper maker. You give the AI a prompt, and it turns that into wallpaper.

If we missed any great HD Android wallpapers or QHD Android wallpapers for Android, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists.

Comments