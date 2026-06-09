Is your YouTube Shorts 'Dislike' button missing? Here's what's going on

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube appears to be running a new test for Shorts.

The experiment replaces the like button with a heart button.

It’s also said to move the dislike button to the three-dot menu.

Remember when YouTube removed the dislike counter on videos? As the company explained, the decision was made after running an experiment to reduce harrassment and dislike attacks. It looks like YouTube may now be running a similar test for Shorts, but this one goes one step further.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

When you watch a YouTube Short, you’ll see a set of buttons off to the right side of the vertical video. Normally, these buttons include Like, Dislike, Comments, Share, and Remix. However, some YouTube users have noticed a shake up to this setup.

It appears that YouTube is currently running an experiment where an Instagram-like heart button replaces the Like button. More controversially, the Dislike button has disappeared from the side of the video. But it sounds like the Dislike button hasn’t been completely removed. Some users claim that Dislike has been relocated to the three-dot menu.

Unsurprisingly, users aren’t taking kindly to the change. One user says, “That’s dishonest on YouTube’s part.” “RIP dislike button (2020-2026),” says another user. Meanwhile, a third user states “They should remove the Remix button which is used by almost nobody.”

Follow