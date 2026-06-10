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Having trouble with Strava? Here's what's going on (Update)
3 hours ago
- Users are having trouble accessing Strava.
- The company has confirmed that its service is experiencing an outage.
- The issue is currently under investigation.
Update: June 10, 2026 (5:07 PM ET): Strava has implemented a fix. According to the company’s status page, all systems are go, and the service is back up.
Original article: June 10, 2026 (4:11 PM ET): As one of the most popular exercise apps on the Play Store, a lot of runners and cyclists depend on the service for their workouts. If you’re one of these users, you’re probably having trouble accessing the platform. Here’s what’s going on with the service.
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Users are reporting that they are receiving errors when trying to access Strava features like “My Routes.” Others are having trouble even accessing the website or getting past the login page. The reports appear to have started around 3:20 PM ET and there are over two hundred reports so far on Downdetector.
Strava has confirmed the outage over on its status page. The company states that it is currently investigating the issue.
We’ll keep an eye on the situation and update this article when Strava is back online.
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