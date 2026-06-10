Having trouble with Strava? Here's what's going on (Update)

Update: June 10, 2026 (5:07 PM ET): Strava has implemented a fix. According to the company’s status page, all systems are go, and the service is back up.

Original article: June 10, 2026 (4:11 PM ET): As one of the most popular exercise apps on the Play Store, a lot of runners and cyclists depend on the service for their workouts. If you’re one of these users, you’re probably having trouble accessing the platform. Here’s what’s going on with the service.