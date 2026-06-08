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Having trouble with Yahoo Mail? Here's what's going on (Update)
2 hours ago
- Yahoo Mail appears to be down.
- Hundreds of users claim they can’t get the service to load on desktop or mobile.
Update: June 8, 2026 (4:44 PM ET): All signs appear to be point to Yahoo Mail being back online.
Original article: June 8, 2026 (2:39 PM ET): Are you having trouble getting into your Yahoo Mail account today? Don’t worry, it looks like plenty of others are in the same boat. It appears that the email service is down at the moment.
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Yahoo Mail users are flocking to Downdetector to report that they can’t get the service to load on desktop or mobile. The reports appear to have started at around 12:40 PM ET and spiked at around 1:55 PM ET. At its height, there were just under 900 reports in total.
According to the heat map, the issues appear to be mostly in the northeastern part of the country. However, there are signs of issues in Chicago and Los Angeles as well. The good news is, that it looks like the numbers are starting to drop, so the outage may be almost resolved.
We’ll keep an eye on the situation and update this article when Yahoo Mail is back online.
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