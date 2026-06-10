Gemini Canvas helped Paris Hilton turn an idea into an app, and she didn't write a line of code

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

TL;DR Paris Hilton used Gemini Canvas to build a custom productivity app called Iconic Ideas using only a few prompts.

The app organizes ideas and tasks, rewards completed goals with sparkle points.

Google’s Gemini Canvas highlights how AI is making app creation more accessible, allowing users to build personalized tools through natural-language prompts.

For many people, Paris Hilton is still synonymous with the pink-clad socialite persona that dominated the early internet era. But according to a recent Google blog post, there’s another side to Hilton that most people don’t see: a genuine fascination with technology and creative tools.

Google recently welcomed Hilton as Android’s first “icon-in-residence,” where she got hands-on with Gemini and its most intriguing feature, Canvas.

If you haven’t explored it yet, Gemini Canvas is essentially for building and refining projects through mere prompts. You can create apps, games, infographics, and more without needing traditional development skills.

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Hilton put that concept to the test by creating an app called Iconic Ideas. She says she has ADHD, and the constant stream of thoughts competing for attention led to a design that captures ideas, organizes tasks, and turns scattered inspiration into actionable ideas. The surprising part is that the entire app came together from just a handful of prompts inside Canvas, without writing code herself.

At its core, Iconic Ideas is a productivity tool, but it’s wrapped in Hilton’s unmistakable aesthetic. Everything is unapologetically pink, sparkly, and playful. Completing tasks earns “sparkle points,” which makes checking items off a to-do list feel like a cute game.

What impressed me most wasn’t the pink-and-sparkly design. It’s the way the app takes a simple idea and helps bring it to life. Jot down a thought, goal, or project, and it can generate a visual mood board, giving you a clearer picture of where that idea could go. Whether you’re planning a dream vacation, brainstorming a new business, or redecorating a room, Gemini adds visual inspiration that makes the process feel more engaging.

The bigger takeaway here isn’t really Paris Hilton’s app. It’s what the project says about where AI-assisted software creation is heading. Tools like Gemini Canvas are lowering the barrier to app development in a way that would’ve sounded unrealistic a few years ago. You no longer need to know how to code to build something tailored to your own workflow.

Sometimes, having a clear idea and the ability to describe it is enough. And if Google’s example is any indication, that custom app might even end up looking exactly how you imagined it.

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