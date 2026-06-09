Opera on Android gets a home screen makeover with easy access to Google AI Mode

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Opera browser is getting a refreshed home page on Android, along with other improvements.

The redesign brings Google’s AI Mode right up front, below the standard search bar.

The update also brings updates for soccer fans to follow their favorite teams during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Opera is one of the oldest web browsers still in use. It predates Chrome by almost a decade, and the company‘s Opera Mini browser was once the most popular mobile browser before Android took over smartphones (which brought Chrome as the default option). Despite a sharp decline in popularity, Opera still claims to have nearly 300 million monthly active users across platforms. To keep users hooked, Opera is now bringing new updates, along with a chance to win tickets to a major FIFA World Cup match next month.

The Opera browser for Android has received a new update, bringing a redesigned home page with a direct shortcut to Google’s AI Mode and private browsing. Despite that, users will still have the option to choose from other search engines other than Google. Opera will also continue to offer the built-in Ask AI chatbot alongside Google’s AI Mode.

Opera

The home page also gets a weather shortcut up top, along with customizable icon shapes (circular, square, and squircle) for speed dials.

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Opera is also preparing for the FIFA World Cup in North America with new features. The most evident of them is the new score tracker that lets you pick your favorite soccer teams and then display live scores for their matches, detailed scorecards, upcoming fixtures, and performance throughout the tournament. Opera says users will receive notifications about kick-offs or other events, such as goals, red cards, or final results. The feature is also claimed to use AI to adjust to your preferences over time.

Opera

It joins other brands gearing up for the tournament, including Samsung, which will notify users of key events such as goals or red cards through Now Bar.

Opera says it will also let users enter a lottery for two tickets and paid travel to an upcoming match in Miami next month. To enter, users must share their favorite moments through this site or on TikTok or Instagram using the hashtag “#OperaFandom.”

The updated home page and new soccer-related updates are rolling out to Opera and Opera Mini on Android.

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