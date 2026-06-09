Google Translate and Meet are getting a big-time language translation boost

Stephen Headrick

TL;DR Google has announced the release of Gemini 3.5 Live Translate.

This model will power speech translation in Google Meet later this year.

The model is also rolling out globally to the Translate app on Android and iOS.

The day that we can have seamless, real-time conversations regardless of language barriers feels like it just got a whole lot closer. Google has announced the release of Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, its latest live audio speech-to-speech translation model. And it won’t be long before you can start using it.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to Google, Gemini 3.5 Live Translate is able to automatically detect over 70 languages. It can also produce natural-sounding translations that maintain the speaker’s intonation, pacing, and pitch. Additionally, it can continuously generate translated speech, unlike turn-by-turn systems that wait for the speaker to finish talking.

In the example below, Google puts the model to the test in two demos. The first demo showcases a live dubbing experience where a video is translated into a different language in real-time. Meanwhile, the second demo focuses on translating talks and presentations in multiple languages. The results are fairly impressive.

Google says that Gemini 3.5 Live Translate will be rolling out to Google Meet. Once it lands, it will bring support for 70-plus languages, an improvement over the current limit of just five languages. Another highlight is that it will enable over 2,000 language combinations in one meeting. Previously, speech translation in Meet only translated to and from English. Google also plans to update Meet’s UI so you can access speech translation faster.

The improved version of speech translation in Meet will initially roll out as a private preview for select business Google Workspace customers. This rollout is scheduled to happen at an unspecified date later this month. However, the tech giant plans to expand it to more users later this year.

Gemini 3.5 Live Translate is also coming to the Translate app on Android and iOS globally. Along with this release, Google is also introducing a new “listening mode” for Android. In addition to listening to live translations through your headphones, this new mode adds the ability to hear translations directly through your phone’s earpiece.

As with all AI-made content, the audio generated by Gemini 3.5 Live Translate will be watermarked with SynthID. If you’re unfamiliar with SynthID, it’s an invisible watermark used to prevent misinformation. Google says this watermark will be woven directly into the audio output.

Follow