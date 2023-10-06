Are you getting yourself a Google Pixel 8? It has Gorilla Glass Victus protecting the screen, which is said to withstand two-meter drops and has great scratch resistance. Even so, many of us always manage to somehow damage the display. It’s better to keep your shiny new device protected with one of the best Google Pixel 8 screen protectors. You know, just in case.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector: A high-quality screen protector

If you don’t mind spending top dollar on a high-quality screen protector, it’s hard to beat something as good as the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector.

It is rather expensive at $49.99, but ZAGG claims this tempered glass is five times stronger than conventional screen protectors. The edges have been reinforced, and ClearPrint Technology makes it harder for smudges to stick around. It even has antimicrobial treatment. You also get a limited lifetime warranty for peace of mind.

Case-Mate Glass Screen Protector: The high-end runner-up

The option above sounds amazing, but it is a bit too expensive for a screen protector. Here’s another high-quality option that doesn’t cost as much. It’s still a bit pricey at $30 MSRP, though.

You’ll still get ultra-high clarity and high touch sensitivity. The screen protector is also 9H-rated, which means it can resist scratches from very hard materials. And it also has an anti-fingerprint coating.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector: Great quality on a budget

Things start getting much more budget-friendly once you move away from the big brands. But budget Pixel 8 screen protectors can still be great. The Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a great example of this. This is actually a three-pack, and it costs only $7.99!

You wouldn’t know this is a budget accessory if you didn’t see the price tag. It comes with a 9H hardness rating, offers 99.99% clarity, and boasts both hydrophobic and oleo-phobic coatings. Quite the steal, right?

magglass Tempered Glass Privacy Screen Protector: Fend off spies

Here’s something a little special for those worried about prying eyes. The magglass Tempered Glass Privacy Screen Protector has a dark-tinted layer that only gets dark when viewed from an angle. This means you can safely use your phone around strangers, kids, or spies without worrying about them seeing your private affairs.

Aside from the privacy feature, the Pixel 8 screen protector is also great elsewhere. It’s a tempered glass protector with a 9H hardness rating. It’s also made to work perfectly with the in-display fingerprint reader, and has a smudge-resistant coating. The $25 MSRP is a bit high, but it is a special type of accessory.

Oterkin Waterproof Case: A rugged case and screen protector in one

Are you thinking of getting one of the best Pixel 8 screen protectors, as well as a case? You might not need to purchase them separately. The Oterkin Waterproof Case has an integrated screen protector, and is also a rugged case. In fact, this case is also waterproof, as the name entails.

The Oterkin Waterproof Case itself is sealed and offers an IP68 rating for dust and water protection. It can also withstand 12-foot drops. At $22.99, this is definitely not a bad deal for a case and screen protector combo with so much durability.

If you don’t care for this case, though, we have a list of the best Pixel 8 cases, too. We also have a guide with the best phone accessories, if you want to further improve your Pixel 8 experience.

