Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has a very resistant Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display glass. It is made to withstand one-meter drops on concrete, and two-meter drops on asphalt. It is also very scratch-resistant. Still, we always seem to find creative ways to scratch or damage our screens. It’s best to keep the display protected, especially considering the $1,000 price tag. Let’s go over the best Google Pixel 8 Pro screen protectors.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector: The best high-end screen protector

The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector is a fantastic accessory that is hard to beat by competitors. It is also $49.99, so it’s a bit of a heavy investment, but it is definitely at the top of our list of the best Pixel 8 Pro screen protectors if you don’t mind spending top dollar to protect your phone.

For starters, this screen protector is five times stronger than conventional screen protectors. It also has reinforced edges for drop protection. ClearPrint Technology keeps smudges away. It even has antimicrobial treatment. This Pixel 8 Pro screen protector is so good, the company offers a limited lifetime warranty.

Case-Mate Glass Screen Protector: The second-best screen protector

$50 bucks for a screen protector may be a bit excessive, as amazing as the previous entry seems. The Case-Mate Glass Screen Protector isn’t exactly cheap, either, at $30. That said, it is an awesome high-quality Pixel 8 Pro screen protector.

Case-Mate promises ultra-high clarity, a 9H hardness-rated tempered glass, and an anti-fingerprint coating. It’s also said to have great touch sensitivity, and works well with most phone cases.

Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass: A seamless protector that is easy to apply

Caseology makes some great cases and screen protectors, even if the brand is a bit less known. What makes this one special is that it comes with rounded black edges. This will create a seamless look, making it much less noticeable there’s even a screen protector installed on your Pixel 8 Pro.

The manufacturer includes a “Snap Fit” tray that makes it easier to install the screen protector. I don’t know about you, but I always mess up screen protector installations, even if by a bit. Anything that increases my chances of success is welcomed. It also happens to be relatively affordable at $21.99 for a two-pack.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector: Great quality at a drop-dead price

If you really want the best bang for as little buck as possible, we think the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector is definitely a steal. It costs only $7.99, and that’s for a three-pack!

You wouldn’t even think this is a budget option if you didn’t look at the price tag. It has all the bells and whistles, including a 9H hardness rating, a hydrophobic coating, an extra oleo-phobic coating, and 99.99% clarity.

magglass Tempered Glass Privacy Screen Protector: Fend off spies

Are you usually worrying about other people seeing what you’re doing on your phone? Here’s a little something special for you. The magglass Tempered Glass Privacy Screen Protector features a dark-tinted layer that will only make the screen dark when viewed from an angle. This means you can go through anything you wish in front of strangers, kids, friends, or anyone, without worrying about prying eyes.

It also happens to work great as a screen protector. The tempered glass is rated for 9H hardness. It also has a smudge-resistant coating, and magglass promises full compatibility with the in-display fingerprint reader. At $19.99, it is a bit more expensive than other affordable options, but this one has the privacy feature, which usually costs more.

By the way, you can also take a look at our list of the best Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases to add another layer of protection to your investment. We also have a list of the best phone accessories, if you want to further improve your Pixel 8 Pro experience.

Comments