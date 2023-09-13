Apple

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is finally here! If you’re thinking of splashing the cash on Apple’s most premium smartphone, you’ll want to protect your investment. Here are the best Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max cases you can buy at launch, from thin cases to rugged cases with everything in between!

Best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases

If you want a simple iPhone 15 Pro Max case that won’t break the bank, the Caseology Parallax is one of our perennial favorites. Its signature raised hexacore pattern on the back adds extra grip and a bit of visual interest. It’s not the thinnest, but it does provide more protection than most thin cases, which is important on a phone as expensive as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It only comes in three color options (burgundy, matte black, and blue), but they all look great. Considering this is one of the cheapest cases on our list, it’s an easy recommendation for most.

Spigen Mag Armor MagFit

Spigen makes a lot of cases for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but the Mag Armor MagFit is the easiest to recommend. Design-wise it’s a pretty basic case, but it does check all of the boxes with good drop protection and a built-in magnet array. The chevron design on the back is new this year, and it comes in two different colorways. It might not be the most interesting case you can buy, but it is one of the most affordable.

Peak Design Everyday Case

Peak Design is best known for its gorgeous gear bags, but the Everyday Case is one of the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases you can buy. It has a soft fabric finish on the exterior, which is a welcome change from the plastic and silicone builds found in most cases nowadays. But the biggest feature is the built-in SlimLink magnet, which is MagSafe compatible, but it has a mechanical component to strengthen the connection with Peak Design’s other accessories. Chief among these is the Mobile Wallet, which holds up to seven cards and doubles as a kickstand. As if this case wasn’t already beautiful enough, three more colors were added this year, including the yellow option seen above.

Apple Silicone Case

Apple’s iconic silicone case is extremely basic, but it hits that minimalist Apple style perfectly. There’s a built-in magnet array for MagSafe chargers and accessories, but the soft-touch silicone exterior is what really sells it. It feels great in the hand, adding just enough extra grip, and the color options are to die for. That said, it’s quite expensive, and you can find cheaper silicone cases out there. For a premium phone like the iPhone 15 Pro Max though, it’s worth the splurge.

Caseology Athlex

If you want a super cheap iPhone 15 Pro Max case, look no further than the Caseology Athlex. It offers good drop protection and a nice grippy texture along the sides, but that’s about it. It also only comes in black, but honestly, for less than 10 bucks you won’t find a better case.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit

As far as clear cases go, Spigen makes our favorite in the Ultra Hybrid MagFit. It’s a simple but well-made clear TPU case, with an added magnet array in the back for MagSafe accessories. This year Spigen increased the strength of the magnets it uses, so you won’t have to worry about your phone slipping off the charger or your magnetic wallet sliding off the case. If you want something with a bit more pizazz, Spigen makes another version called the Zero One, which has the internals of the iPhone 15 Pro Max printed on the inside of the case. It’s a few dollars more than the standard version, but both are still very affordable. If you don’t need the magnets, there’s an even cheaper version that comes in five different colorways.

Totallee Super Thin Case

If you are reluctant to slap a case on your iPhone 15 Pro Max because you like the clean look, the Totallee Super Thin case might be a good pick for you. As the name implies, it’s the thinnest case on the market, measuring .02-inches thick and adding virtually no weight to your device. Of course, a case this thin doesn’t offer too much drop protection, but it does offer a covered camera bump, which is better than nothing. It comes in a few different colorways, but in our opinion, it’s a bit pricey for what it is.

Cyrill UltraSheer Mag

For a more striking clear iPhone 15 Pro Max case, check out the UltraSheer Mag from Cyrill. It’s fairly thick and resistant for a clear case, with a built-in magnet array in the back. The real selling point here is color. This case comes in four neon colorways that will really turn some heads. They’re also pretty affordable, too.

Incipio cru.

Incipio is best known for its classic Duo thin case (which is also available for the iPhone 15 Pro Max), but this year it debuted a new case called the cru. It features the same great drop protection but with a more interesting design on the back. These range from textured camo prints to our personal favorite, the brown faux leather seen above. It’s fairly thin with built-in magnets, making this a pretty complete package.

Cyrill Kajuk Mag

Another great PU leather iPhone 15 Pro Max case is the Cyrill Kajuk Mag. It has a standard PC frame and TPU bumpers with a built-in magnet array in the back. The soft vegan leather backing is what really makes this case great, and it comes in five great color options. It’s not as luxurious as genuine leather, but it is a lot more resistant. It’s also very affordable, which is great news if you just spent a full paycheck on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2

As far as wallet cases for the iPhone 15 Pro Max go, Smartish is back this year with another winner. The design is virtually unchanged from previous years, with a soft exterior finish and a slot that holds three cards and cash. It will add quite a bit of bulk to your device though, especially if you pack it full of cards with embossed text. Still, at less than 30 bucks, it’s a great value.

Spigen Slim Armor CS

Another great wallet case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the Slim Armor CS. Spigen’s tried-and-true cardholder case features a sliding door to fully enclose your cards and cash while you don’t need them. The case itself is, as the name implies, very thin, which means it doesn’t add much bulk but also doesn’t hold much. Only two cards will fit in the slot, and it can be a tight fit with embossed cards. Still, it also has good drop protection and comes in quite a bit cheaper than most wallet cases.

UAG Monarch Pro

Urban Armor Gear, or UAG, makes great rugged cases, and its best offering is the Monarch Pro. It’s fully MagSafe compatible with a built-in magnet array, and it offers excellent drop protection and impact resistance. Despite this, it’s surprisingly light in the hand and avoids a lot of the bulk that you might find in other protective cases. If you want a more rugged look, UAG also makes a Kevlar version of this case, although it’s quite a bit more expensive, and the Monarch Pro is already a fairly expensive case.

Supcase UB Pro

The Supcase UB Pro has been one of the most rugged cases you can buy for years, and it once again makes our list of the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases. It’s a very traditional protective case that provides maximum protection and looks the part. It has a thick bumper, a built-in screen protector, a kickstand, port covers, and even an optional belt clip. The price is also right, coming in significantly cheaper than most rugged cases. The only downside is limited compatibility with MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers.

Spigen Cryo Armor

The Cryo Armor is an interesting option because it’s designed to improve the cooling of your iPhone 15 Pro Max while under stress. That makes it a fantastic case for gamers and other power users, and the hexagonal pattern on the back should appeal to this audience. You won’t find any built-in magnets and the texture backing might prevent the use of MagSafe accessories, but it’s a unique case that’s surprisingly affordable

Casetify Ultra Bounce Case

Casetify’s Ultra Bounce iPhone 15 Pro Max case is another very interesting design, with massive air cushions on each corner that give the case up to 32 feet of drop protection. It also sports a built-in camera lens protector. With the two most vulnerable parts of the phone protected with thick bumpers, the back of the case is largely free to display your style. Casetify offers tons of unique designs to choose from, and all of them are fully MagSafe compatible. The Ultra Bounce case is one of the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max cases we’ve seen, but if you’re prone to dropping your phone, it can save you from a big headache later on.

