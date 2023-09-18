Apple

The iPhone 15 isn’t as much of a departure from its predecessor as its Pro and Pro Max siblings, retaining the mute switch and keeping the non-titanium alloy sides. Despite the lack of major changes, older iPhone 14 cases will not work with the new phone, and you’ll definitely want a case to keep it safe. To help, we’ve picked out the best Apple iPhone 15 cases you can buy at launch.

Want to learn more? Check out our in-depth guides to the best phone cases and the best phone accessories you can buy.

Best iPhone 15 cases

Spigen Mag Armor MagFit

New chevron design

Good protection

Built-in MagSafe magnets Relatively slim

Affordable

Limited color options

Spigen is a perennial favorite here at Android Authority, and the Mag Armor MagFit is our top pick among their ample iPhone 15 case lineup. It’s a relatively thin case with a built-in magnet array for MagSafe accessories. This year’s cases have stronger magnets than previous years for an even more secure connection. Apart from that, it’s pretty standard, with a nice chevron pattern on the back for a bit of visual interest. We do wish that it came in more colors, but it’s hard to complain too much at this price.

Apple Silicone Case

Soft-touch silicone finish

Built-in magnet array Fantastic colors

Expensive

Apple has always had great first-party cases, and its most basic case is also our favorite. The Silicone Case is exactly what it sounds like, with a soft-touch silicone finish that feels great in the hand. There are MagSafe magnets in the back, but it’s still pretty slim and minimal in appearance. It comes in a lot of fantastic color options, but it does suffer from the dreaded Apple tax, making it very expensive for what it is. Still, it’s a great case if you don’t mind paying a bit more.

Caseology Parallax

Unique hexacore backing

Good protection

Built-in MagSafe magnets Not the thinnest

Affordable

The Caseology Parallax is another staple case, with an attractive hexacore backing that adds to both the aesthetics and the grip of the case. It’s not the thinnest iPhone 15 case you can buy, but it does offer above-average protection, and the built-in MagSafe magnets in the back work just fine through the hexacore texture. Unfortunately, this version of the case is only available in two colors, unlike the iPhone 15 Pro Max cases offered by Caseology. Still, it’s very affordable, so it’s great for just about anybody. If you don’t like the textured backing, the Caseology Nano Pop is another great option with some more interesting colorways.

Speck Presidio2 Grip

New ClickLock feature

Built-in MagSafe magnets

Great protection Nice colorways

A bit pricey

Speck is another storied case maker, but this year the company has introduced a new feature in ClickLock. It’s essentially just an inconspicuous bump at the bottom of the built-in magnet array, and it prevents any slipping and turning while magnetically attached to chargers or other accessories. Granted, you’re only getting the extra grip if you use one of Speck’s own accessories, but it’s still an interesting feature. The case itself is as great as it’s always been, with good drop protection, grip, and a variety of attractive colorways. It is a bit expensive, but you’re paying for quality.

Peak Design Everyday Case

Beautiful case

Magnets with SlimLink

Great color options Soft fabric finish

A bit pricey

If you like the feel of fabric cases, you need to check out Peak Design’s Everyday Case. Like the Speck case above, it features a mechanical addition to its integrated MagSafe magnet array called SlimLink. Again, this only works with the company’s original accessories, but the Mobile Wallet is a worthwhile accessory. It’s got space for seven cards and cash, and it doubles as a kickstand. That’s a lot more space than most wallet phone cases, and it comes in the same great colorways as the Everyday Case. There are also SlimLink mounts, chargers, and a tripod that are worth a look. Overall it’s just a beautifully constructed case, although it is (understandably) on the more expensive side of things.

Mous Limitless 5.0

Great design

Premium materials

Built-in magnets Grippy sides

Pricey

Another unique iPhone 15 case is the Mous Limitless 5.0. Build-wise it’s a very standard case, with a resistant frame, a nice grippy texture on the rails, and built-in MagSafe magnets in the back. What really makes this one stand out is the backing materials. It doesn’t have as many options as the company’s iPhone 15 Pro cases, but there are still some great designs. My favorite is the walnut finish above, but it also comes in bamboo and white acetate. Granted, these premium backing materials also mean you’re paying a premium price for the case itself.

Totallee Super Thin Case

Thinnest case on the market

Ultra-light design

Frosted and opaque colorways Limited protection

Limited MagSafe compatibility

Pricey

If you want the thinnest iPhone 15 case you can buy, the Totallee Super Thin Case is it. At just .02-inches thin, it adds virtually no bulk or weight to your phone. The flipside, of course, is that it also doesn’t add much in the way of drop protection. The thin backing also doesn’t allow for integrated magnets, although it still more or less works with MagSafe accessories due to the thinness of the material. That said, it is a bit pricey for what it is.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor

Thin and light

Great grip

Three color options Limited MagSafe compatibility

Very affordable

If you want a thin iPhone 15 case that’s a bit more affordable, Spigen makes two great options to fill the gap. First is the Liquid Air Armor, which has a textured backing that adds a really nice level of grip. It’s slightly more protective than the Totallee case above, but you still shouldn’t expect any miracles. The other is the Thin Fit, which is a no-frills case that’s very form-fitting, with a ring around the camera bump for a little extra protection. Both are very cheap, although neither has MagSafe magnets, so the connection will be tenuous at best.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit

Simple clear case

Good protection

Integrated MagSafe magnets Different design options

Affordable

There are tons of clear iPhone 15 cases on the market, but the Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit is our favorite. It’s not unique by any measure, but it nails the basics with solid protection and built-in MagSafe magnets. You can also choose from a few colors of magnet arrays, or grab an extra nerdy version with the internals printed on the back of the case. It’s also worth noting that if you don’t want the magnets, there’s another version that’s a few bucks cheaper.

Incipio cru.

Great design

Good protection

Several backing options Built-in MagSafe magnets

A bit pricey

The Incipio cru is a new design from the experienced case maker that really impressed us. It has the same resistant design as the company’s older cases like the Incipio Duo, but with a more striking backing material. These range from several camo patterns to my personal favorite seen above, faux leather. It also has built-in MagSafe magnets, making this a really great minimalist case.

Apple FineWoven Case

Soft microtwill finish

Great color options

Built-in magnets Environmentally friendly

Expensive

This year Apple did away with its traditional leather case, replacing it with the more environmentally-friendly FineWoven case. It’s hard to tell from pictures, but it features what Apple is calling microtwill, which has a soft suede-like feel. Apart from the luxurious backing, it’s a pretty standard case with MagSafe magnets in the back. Being a first-party case, it comes in lots of excellent colors and costs more than most alternatives.

Mujjo Full Leather Wallet case

Full leather finish

Simple cardholder case

Three finishes Built-in MagSafe magnets

Pricey

If you’re hungering for a real leather iPhone 15 case, the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet case is where it’s at. It’s a gorgeous cardholder-style case with a small pocket in the back. It won’t hold more than one or two cards, but often that’s all you need. This also means that it’s relatively thin, although it does still pack a magnet array in the back. If you want a more minimal case, Mujjo also makes a version of this case without the cardholder slot. It comes in three different colors, but it does run a bit expensive.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2

Cardholder-style wallet case

Great protection

High customizable Not MagSafe compatible

Affordable

For a more affordable wallet phone case, the tried-and-true Smartish Vol. 2 is our top pick. It’s a fairly bulky wallet-style case with space for three cards and cash on the back. Vol. 2 has a soft fabric finish, while Vol. 1 has a harder back. No matter which one you choose, you’ll get great grip rails on the side and a lot of design options to choose from. This is one of the most affordable wallet cases you can buy, and it doesn’t skimp on quality.

Supcase UB Pro Mag

Great protection

Built-in screen protector

Dust ports Built-in MagSafe magnets

Affordable

The Supcase UB Pro is one of the most rugged cases you can buy for the iPhone 15, with everything from a built-in screen protector to dust ports. This does add quite a bit of bulk to the phone, but nothing untenable. It’s worth mentioning that there are two versions of this case: one with integrated magnets and one without. Both are remarkably affordable, although the latter does run a bit more expensive.

UAG Monarch Pro

Great protection

Built-in MagSafe magnets Few color options

Pricey

The UAG Monarch Pro is another great protective case for the iPhone 15. It doesn’t have as many bells and whistles as the UB Pro above, but the thick bumpers and raised lips will keep your phone safe from all but the gnarliest of drops. There isn’t much variety in the color options you can choose, but there is a kevlar edition for more military cred. It likely won’t prevent any more damage and it does cost a lot more, but it does look neat.

Comments