Samsung Galaxy S24 Incipio Cru case review: Sleek and stylish

Shopping for a new phone case can be challenging, especially when trying to find a balance between style and protection. However, Incipio may have the best solution with their Cru case for the Galaxy S24 series.

The Cru case is primarily made from co-molded TPU, which means that the bulk of the body is a flexible plastic. You’ll notice the inlay on both color options, which is a different fabric panel. Insipio chose this two-material approach to add some style, and it’s a little easier to hold onto the back of the case this way.

The Cru case is available in three finishes: brown leather, navy canvas, and navy camouflage. These finishes are available for all three devices in the Galaxy S24 series. I find the brown leather option particularly appealing, especially for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It feels slightly more premium than the canvas or camouflage options and is likely to age well as it absorbs oils from your hands and experiences wear in your pocket. However, caution is advised around sharp edges as the softer TPU material may be susceptible to scratches.

Another piece of the Cru setup that I quite like is the fact that Incipio’s button covers are a little bit larger, and they’re actually rectangular, so you can pretty easily find the corners even if you’re not looking. The up and down ends of the volume rocker have raised edges, so they’re even easier to find.

Despite my preference for the brown leather version, the flexible TPU material used by Incipio on its other models makes it simple to switch cases in a matter of seconds. This is a handy feature if you wish to change colors or upgrade to a new version of the Cru case.

The case also features slightly raised lips around the display and camera bumps to prevent dust and debris from accumulating against the back of your phone. Incipio has included a soft inner liner, similar to microfiber, to prevent your phone from getting scratched if any debris gets in. However, I would have appreciated additional protection between the cameras to prevent potential damage from objects hitting the lenses.

Priced at $49 across the range, the Incipio Cru case for the Galaxy S24 series offers good value for money, considering the mix of materials used. The brown leather version, in particular, is worth considering. If you’re interested, you can purchase one using the link below.

