The best Apple iPhone 15 Plus cases you can currently buy

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The iPhone 15 Plus is a great buy for anyone who wants a big phone, but unless you have huge hands, it’s going to be much more prone to drops. To keep your phone safe and stylish, we picked out the best iPhone 15 Plus cases you can currently buy.

Want to learn more? Check out our in-depth guides to the best phone cases and the best phone accessories you can buy.

Best iPhone 15 Plus cases

Apple Silicone Case

Great colors

Soft touch silicone finish Built-in MagSafe magnets

Expensive

Leading the charge is our favorite first-party iPhone 15 Plus case, the Apple Silicone Case. It’s a very simple smartphone case, but it really nails the basics. It has a soft-touch finish that both feels great and adds a little extra grip to the large device. It also has built-in magnets for MagSafe accessories and chargers. But the real selling point here is color. As always, this case comes in lots of bold and gorgeous colorways, which is good news given the more muted colors of the iPhone 15 lineup this year. That said, they do run a bit pricey for what they are.

Spigen Mag Armor MagFit

Rugged chevron finish

Relatively slim

Built-in MagSafe magnets Good protection

Affordable

Limited colors

Another case that nails the basics is the Mag Armor MagFit. It comes from the tried-and-true case brand Spigen, with a unique chevron design and a thin build. Despite this, it has solid drop protection and built-in MagSafe magnets in the back. The only real downside is a lack of attractive color options, but considering it comes in at less than half the price of the case above, it’s a much better value.

Caseology Nano Pop Mag

Attractive two-tone design

Good protection

Built-in MagSafe magnets Affordable

More Caseology designs available

Spigen sister brand Caseology has a few great iPhone 15 Plus cases available, but we’d like to highlight the Nano Pop Mag. It has a clean look with a slick two-tone design available in several color combinations. It also covers the basics well, with solid drop protection and a built-in MagSafe magnet array. Like the case above, it’s remarkably affordable, as is Caseology’s other iPhone 15 Plus case, the Parallax.

Speck Presidio2 Grip

New ClickLock feature

Great colors

Good grip and protection Built-in MagSafe magnets

A bit pricey

The Speck Presidio Grip has been a popular case for ages now, but this year the company has a new feature up its sleeve. In addition to the MagSafe magnets in the back, this case has ClickLock, which essentially adds a mechanical component for a more secure grip with magnetic accessories. That said, you’ll have to invest in Speck’s own accessory ecosystem to take full advantage of it. Apart from that, it’s an all-around solid case, with a nice grippy texture, solid protection, and a variety of nice color options.

Mous Limitless 5.0

Great designs

Premium materials

Nice grip Good protection

Pricey

If you want something with a more attractive finish, the Mous Limitless 5.0 is worth a look. It features premium materials on the back, from walnut and bamboo to white acetate and leather. These both look and feel great, which mostly justifies the case’s higher price tag. Apart from that, it’s a good case with a nice level of grip on the edges, plus built-in MagSafe magnets in the back.

Peak Design Everyday Case

SlimLink magnet array

Beautiful fabric finish

Good protection Great color options

Pricey

Peak Design is best known for camera and gear bags, but the singular design of its Everyday Case earns it a spot among the best iPhone 15 Plus cases you can buy. It has all the standard features like a MagSafe magnet array, good protection, and more, but takes the aesthetics to the next level with a soft fabric finish on the back. This fabric comes in several gorgeous colors to suit your personal style. The other big selling point here is SlimLink, which adds a mechanical component to the magnets, just like Speck’s ClickLock feature above. Again, you’ll have to buy one of Peak Design’s proprietary accessories to use it, but the company sells some really nice mounts and a fabric wallet with the capacity for seven cards and cash. It’s a gorgeous case, but it’s also fairly expensive.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor

Thin and light

Nice grippy texture

No built-in magnets Three color options

Affordable

If you’re not particularly interested in MagSafe accessories, the Spigen Liquid Air Armor does away with the magnet array to keep things nice and slim. There are three colors available, and although they’re all pretty dark, the rubberized texture on the back adds both visual interest and prevents slipping. If you’re not into the texture, Spigen also makes the Thin Fit case, which is even thinner. Both options are among the cheapest iPhone 15 Plus cases on our list.

Totallee Thin Case

Super thin design

Many frosted and opaque colors

Limited protection Limited MagSafe compatibility

Pricey

For a truly thin and light case, look no further than the Totallee Thin Case. It’s a very simple case, with the primary selling point being just how thin and light it is at just .02-inches thick. Obviously a case this thin won’t offer much protection from serious drops, but it does come in a wide variety of clear, frosted, and opaque colorways. The lack of magnets also means MagSafe accessories have a limited connection, so it may slip off the charger if you bump the table. It’s also fairly expensive for what it is.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit

Simple clear case

Good drop protection

Built-in MagSafe magnets Different color options available

Affordable

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is always one of our favorite clear cases, but the MagFit edition adds a bit more utility with an integrated MagSafe magnet array. There isn’t too much to say about this case, since it just features a simple clear TPU build, but it does have nice thick bumpers to provide decent drop protection. It’s also very affordable, making it hard to beat if you just want a clear iPhone 15 Plus case.

Incipio cru.

Several great designs

Good protection Built-in MagSafe magnets

A bit pricey

The Incipio Duo has been a staple phone case for years, but this year Incipio really impressed us with its new Incipio cru design. It has great drop resistance, like the Duo, but replaces the exterior design with several striking materials. These include several camo designs as well as a nice faux leather. There’s also a built-in magnet array, making this a great case for the minimalist iPhone crowd. It is a little pricier, but it’s worth it if you want something that looks great.

Mujjo Full Leather Case

Soft, full leather finish

Three color options

Built-in MagSafe magnets Cardholder case also available

Pricey

If you want a real leather case, the Mujjo Full Leather Case is the one we recommend. It’s got a lot in common with the leather iPhone cases Apple used to make but discontinued this year. It’s thin, has a soft leather finish, and features a built-in magnet array in the back. Since it’s real leather, it will develop a beautiful patina over time, unlike Apple’s new FineWoven cases. If you want a bit more utility, there’s also a cardholder version, although it only holds one or two cards. Both are understandably expensive, but they add a little extra luxury to your iPhone 15 Plus.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2

Cardholder case

Lots of design options

Somewhat bulky Good drop protection

Not MagSafe compatible

Affordable

The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 is a more traditional wallet phone case, and despite the added bulk, it’s a very useful case. The slot in the back has space for three cards and cash, although the thicker design means it won’t work with MagSafe accessories or wireless chargers. Smartish offers lots of design options for the back of the device, so you’re sure to find one that suits your style. There are two versions of this case, Vol. 1 with a hard backing and Vol. 2 with a soft fabric back. Both are surprisingly affordable.

UAG Monarch Pro

Great protection

Built-in MagSafe magnets

Rugged design Limited color options

Pricey

The UAG Monarch Pro is the first truly rugged case on our list, and it’s built to take a beating. It has thick bumpers and raised lips to protect from damage in drops, but manages to avoid getting too bulky by leaving off extras like kickstands and belt holsters. There aren’t too many color options available, but there is a spiffy Kevlar version if you can stomach the price. Even without the Kevlar, this is a very pricey iPhone 15 Plus case.

Supcase UB Pro Mag

Extreme protection

Built-in screen protector

Dust ports Integrated MagSafe magnets

Affordable

For even more protection for your iPhone 15 Plus, check out the Supcase UB Pro. Unlike the case above, it throws everything and the kitchen sink at keeping your phone safe. It has thick bumpers, a built-in screen protector, dust ports, built-in magnets, a kickstand, and an optional belt holster. Obviously this means it’s fairly bulky, which can be a problem on a large phone like the iPhone 15 Plus. Still, it’s surprisingly affordable and available in several colors.

Spigen Tough Armor MagFit

Great protection

Pocketable design

Integrated magnet array Built-in kickstand

Limited color options

Affordable

Spigen’s most rugged case isn’t as resistant as some of the other options on our list, but it’s still a force to be reckoned with. It has a hard shell with a built-in kickstand, plus integrated magnets for MagSafe compatibility. As you can see above, the exterior of the case is fairly smooth and plain, which makes it easy to pocket, even for a big phone like the iPhone 15 Plus. Like most Spigen cases, color options are somewhat limited to darker tones, but it’s very affordable.

Casetify Bounce Case

Exceptional protection

Highly customizable

Built-in MagSafe magnets Slim and light

Very expensive

Casetify has been a popular case brand for custom cases for years, but the company’s Bounce Case for the iPhone 15 Plus takes a different approach. It still has all of the customization options but provides exceptional drop protection with thick corner bumpers. It’s not quite as protective as the Super Bounce Case available for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, but it will more than get the job done. This approach means that the case is still very thin and light, although it’s easily the most expensive case on our list.

Comments