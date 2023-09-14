The best Apple iPhone 15 Pro cases you can buy

Apple

The iPhone 15 Pro might be the first to use actual titanium in its housing, but don’t count on that to keep it safe in the case of drops. To protect your investment you’ll want to slap a case on it. To help you find the right one for you, we’ve rounded up the best iPhone 15 Pro cases you can currently buy.

The best iPhone 15 Pro cases

Caseology Parallax

Stylish hexacore grip pattern

Affordable

Not the slimmest Three elegant color choices

Good protection

The Caseology Parallax is a reliable iPhone 15 Pro case that combines style and protection. Its unique raised hexacore pattern not only adds a bit of flair but also ensures a secure grip in your hand. While it’s not the slimmest case around, it more than makes up for it by providing excellent protection for your iPhone 15 Pro. With a choice of three elegant colors – burgundy, matte black, and blue – this case keeps your phone looking good while keeping it safe. Given its affordable price, the Caseology Parallax is an easy recommendation for most users.

Spigen Mag Armor MagFit

Good protection

Built-in MagSafe magnet array

Relatively slim New chevron design options

Limited color selection

Affordable

Spigen is another very reliable case brand, and its Mag Armor MagFit is our favorite from this year’s lineup. It features a standard design with good drop protection and a built-in magnet array for MagSafe accessories and chargers. This year there’s a new chevron design on the back that’s available in matte black and blue. We would have liked to have seen more colors, but this is one of the cheapest iPhone 15 Pro cases on the list, so it’s hard to complain too much.

Speck Presidio2 Grip

Good protection and grip

Built-in magnets with ClickLock

Good color combinations More cases available

A bit pricey

Speck is another case brand that’s been around the block a few times, but this year the company’s iPhone 15 Pro cases have a new trick up their sleeve in ClickLock. Like the Peak Design case below, this adds a mechanical element to the included MagSafe magnet array to prevent slipping and turning, which are common complaints for the tech. To make the most of it, you’ll have to buy one of the company’s ClickLock accessories, though. All of their cases are available with (or without) this feature, but our favorite is the Presidio2 Grip, which features great protection and a grippy texture along the sides and back. It comes in seven color combinations, although it is a bit pricier than cases from the likes of Spigen and Caseology.

Peak Design Everyday Case

Unique design

Soft fabric finish

Built-in SlimLink magnets Great color options

Not the cheapest

The Peak Design Everyday Case is one of the most unique iPhone 15 Pro cases you can buy, with a soft fabric finish and a built-in “SlimLink” magnet on the back. This connection is MagSafe compatible, but it works best with Peak Design’s other accessories, most notably the Mobile Wallet, which can hold seven cards and opens to work as a kickstand. The case itself is gorgeous, and the company added three new colorways this year, including Sun, Redwood, and Sage. Accessories like the Mobile Wallet are available in the matching colors, so they won’t cramp your style. It isn’t the cheapest, but if you’re familiar with Peak Design’s excellent gear bags you know that this brand means quality.

Apple Silicone Case

Soft-touch silicone finish

Built-in MagSafe magnet Great color options

A bit pricey

Apple has always made killer first-party cases for its iPhone lineup, and the simplest one is the one we like the most. The aptly named Silicone Case is, well, a simple soft-touch silicone case with built-in MagSafe magnets in the back. Like the iPhone 15 Pro itself, the cases come in a variety of great colorways, so you don’t have to feel too bad about covering up that fancy titanium edging. This case is a bit expensive for what it is, but if you want a high-quality but basic case, it’s a great option.

Mous Limitless 5.0

Great design

Good protection Grippy sides

Expensive

The Mous Limitless 5.0 is another pretty standard case, but the aesthetics are on point. The back comes in eight different finishes, from walnut and bamboo to leather and fabric. Each has an exceptionally premium feel, and the rest of the case is great quality too. It has good protection with a raised camera bump and a slightly ribbed rim for enhanced grip. It is quite a bit more expensive than most standard cases, but that’s the price you pay for style.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit

Standard clear case

Built-in MagSafe magnet More versions available

Very affordable

Next up is yet another Spigen case, the Ultra Hybrid MagFit. This is a slight variation on the clear Ultra Hybrid case, which has been one of our favorites for years, with an added MagSafe magnet array in the back. It’s not the thinnest, but it does offer good protection. If you want something more interesting, Spigen also makes a Zero One version, which shows the location of internal components on the back of the case. This case is very affordable, but if you want something cheaper and don’t plan on using any MagSafe accessories, Spigen makes a standard version that’s a few dollars less.

Totallee Super Thin Case

Super thin design

Very lightweight

Clear, frosted, and opaque options Limited MagSafe compatibility

A bit pricey

If you don’t want to sacrifice the look of your new iPhone 15 Pro but want a little extra protection, the Totallee Super Thin Case is for you. As the name implies, it’s a very thin case, measuring just .02-inches thick. Obviously, no magnets will fit in such a thin material, but it’s thin enough that you can still get a limited connection through the case. We recommend the clear model for the cleanest look, but there are also frosted and opaque colors to choose from, too. There’s also no visual branding on the case, although it is a bit expensive for what it is.

Incipio cru

Good protection

Sleek, modern look

Several design options Built-in MagSafe magnets

A bit pricey

The Incipio Duo is a case that’s been around almost as long as smartphones, but this year the brand has a new design that really caught our attention. The Incipio cru has the same resistant design and drop protection as the company’s older models, but with a more modern look that’s suitable for the iPhone crowd. The textured backing comes in a variety of styles, including several colors of subtle camo, but our favorite is the brown faux leather option seen above. It also has built-in magnets and won’t add much bulk to your phone, making this a pretty great case for just about anyone.

Cyrill Kajuk Mag

Soft vegan leather finish

Great color options

Built-in MagSafe magnets Good protection

Very affordable

A similar but more affordable leather iPhone 15 Pro case is the Kajuk Mag from Cyrill. It features a soft vegan leather backing that comes in five attractive color options. Apart from that, it’s a fairly standard case, with a resistant build and MagSafe magnets in the back. At half the price of the case above, it’s a much easier pill to swallow after splashing the cash on a new premium iPhone 15 Pro.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2

Cardholder-style wallet case

Great protection

Lots of design options Won’t work with wireless chargers

Affordable

The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 is another mainstay in the world of smartphone cases, and this year’s model hasn’t changed the winning formula. It’s a cardholder-style wallet case with space for three cards and cash on the back. The finish is a soft fabric that comes in more design variations than I can list here, including the option to upload your own image. If you prefer a harder case, the Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 has all the same benefits with a smooth back and grippy side rails. No matter which one you choose, it’s surprisingly affordable.

Spigen Slim Armor CS

Cardholder-style wallet case

Slim design

Good protection Limited color options

Won’t work with wireless chargers

Very affordable

If you want an iPhone 15 Pro wallet case that’s even more affordable, check out the Spigen Slim Armor CS. It uses a sliding door to conceal up to two cards and cash beneath the camera bump. As the name implies, it’s still very thin, so don’t expect to shove more than two cards in there. We’ve also had trouble with embossed cards in the past, so definitely temper your expectations. That said, it has great drop protection and comes in much cheaper than the competition.

Mujjo Full Leather Wallet case

Luxurious leather finish

Small cardholder on the back

Built-in MagSafe magnets Four color options

A bit pricey

For real leather luxury, check out the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet case. The description is largely in the name, but you have to see it and feel it to really appreciate how great this case is. It features a genuine leather build, which is softer and feels better than PU leather, and if properly cared for it will develop a rich patina over time. The small pouch in the back only holds two or three cards and cash, but that’s often enough. There are also built-in MagSafe magnets in the back, but you’ll want to remove your cards before using it. It’s a bit on the pricey side, but understandably so. It comes in four different colors.

UAG Monarch Pro

Great protection

Relatively light Some design options

A bit pricey

The UAG Monarch Pro is a great case if you’re looking for rugged protection. It’s got excellent drop protection with thick corner bumpers and a raised lip, but it’s still quite light in the hand. The design is overall quite rugged looking, but without dipping into dad-style belt clips and holsters. If you want something with a more military look, check out the Kevlar version of this case. It’s a lot more expensive, but it does add some welcome personality and texture to the case.

Supcase UB Pro

Great protection

Built-in screen protector

Limited color options Affordable

Limited MagSafe compatibility

For a more complete rugged case package, check out the Supcase UB Pro. It’s one of the most fully-featured cases you can buy, with fantastic drop protection, a built-in screen protector, port covers, thick bumpers, a belt holster, and even a kickstand. There aren’t too many color options available, but it’s quite a bit more affordable than similar rugged cases. However, the kickstand will prevent the use of most MagSafe accessories.

Casetify Ultra Bounce Case

Extreme protection

Relatively light

Highly customizable Built-in MagSafe magnets

Expensive

Another new addition to the case world is Casetify’s Ultra Bounce Case. It takes the thick bumpers found on the Bounce Case to the next level, with a massive structure on each corner of the device to prevent damage from impacts. The nice thing about this approach to a rugged case it that it largely leaves the rest of the case untouched, so you don’t fall into the same pitfalls that lead to over-built, heavy cases. Casetify is known for its extreme customization options, and you can choose from countless designs, all of which are fully MagSafe compatibly. This case is one of the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro cases on our list, but it’s worth it if you’re prone to dropping your phone.

