Mous Limitless 5.0 case review: A durable choice with a high price tag

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Mous Limitless 5.0 Case (Google Pixel 8 Pro) Mous Limitless 5.0 Case (Google Pixel 8 Pro) Multiple colors and designs • Rugged protection MSRP: $64.99 MagSafe compatible extreme protection The Mous case for the Google Pixel 8 Pro is an elegantly designed rugged case to protect your phone. Mous promises unmatched shock resistance, a lifetime warranty, and MagSafe connectivity. See price at Amazon

We tested the Mous Limitless 5.0 for the Pixel 8 Pro. The case is also available for iPhone 15 series and the Galaxy S23 series.

If you’ve been searching for a phone case, you’ve likely come across a brand called Mous. The reason you might remember Mous is that its ads often show a team member taking a phone, placing it in a Limitless case, and flinging it into the air. While we haven’t attempted that test, the Mous Limitless 5.0 has already proven itself as an exceptional case for the Pixel 8 Pro.

It features a microfiber lining inside the case that’ll protect your Pixel 8 Pro’s glass back panel. Additionally, every Mous Limitless 5.0 case features Mous’ proprietary AiroShock technology, which is easy to identify as small green lines around the inside of the case and works like miniature airbags for your phone. If your phone happens to slip out of your hand or fall out of your pocket, these little green bars absorb some of the impact.

More good news about the Limitless 5.0 from Mous is that it really shouldn’t have much chance to fall out of your hand or pocket. It has raised edges on all four sides, with small ridges running down the sides of the case to ensure a secure grip.

What you’ll probably notice most about the Mous Limitless 5.0 is its unique-looking back panel. We picked up the version with the walnut finish, but there are also options for bamboo, black leather, aramid fiber, a speckled pattern, and even a design that resembles marble called Pearl Silver. Regardless of the finish, the case is made of a durable mix of polycarbonate, TPU, and TPE.

On top of all that, this Pixel 8 Pro case is MagSafe compatible. It doesn’t matter that it’s not for an iPhone, you can still attach your favorite magnetic wallets to the Limitless 5.0 or use your preferred MagSafe chargers, and they’ll work just fine. The accessories will automatically line up using the ring and the small box at the bottom.

The Mous Limitless 5.0 is one of the more expensive Pixel 8 Pro cases, priced at just under $70. However, you get reliable protection for your money as well as a stand-out design.

Comments