The best 3-in-1 Apple charging stations

Apple is focused on selling people into a complete ecosystem, which has led to the rise of a unique accessory: the 3-in-1 Apple charger, designed to refuel an iPhone, Apple Watch, and wireless AirPods case simultaneously. It can be an ideal desktop or nightstand companion, and the ones below are our picks for the best on the market.

Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1- Wireless Charging Stand with MagSafe

Belkin’s product has been around for a few years, but it’s still one of the best. It looks slick, and its MagSafe charger is certified, meaning it can hit the full 15W Apple supports for wireless iPhone charging. In its latest incarnation, the station also supports the faster Apple Watch charging introduced with the Series 7 — that accessory should go from 0 to 80% in roughly 45 minutes. An Ultra should hit 80% in an hour.

If there are downsides, they’re mainly a high pricetag and the amount of room it occupies. The base is quite large, and there’s no way of collapsing the stem for travel or moving, unlike Hyper’s product below.

Otterbox 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe

Like Belkin, this Otterbox unit supports 15W iPhone charging. Functionally speaking then there’s not much difference, but Otterbox’s product is both slightly cheaper and more compact, which might give it an edge for some people. After that it’s down to aesthetics — some are going to prefer the metal featured in alternatives.

Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

This Satechi model is a little outdated, since it only supports 7.5W iPhone charging and 2.5W Apple Watch charging, but that’s just fine if you’re only charging overnight. Design-wise, it strikes a nice balance between style and size. It’s even cheaper than Otterbox’s station, but you’ll need to find your own 20W USB-C power adapter.

Hyper Hyperjuice 4-in-1-Wireless Charger

Hyper’s station has the same performance limits as Satechi’s, but makes up for it in features, first by letting you charge two phones simultaneously. The second phone can only charge at 3W instead of 7.5W, and has to lay flat, but that can be a real space saver when charging a partner’s device. Phone 2 doesn’t have to have MagSafe either, so you can power up Android gear.

More important for some shoppers may be that while it uses a Belkin-like stand, the stem can fold, making the product a practical travel companion. The MagSafe connector is even tiltable, giving you a better view of your iPhone.

