The heat is on for Android rivals as Apple’s foldable reportedly enters production

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A new rumor claims Apple’s first foldable iPhone has entered production at Foxconn.

If true, Apple’s foldable plans may be moving through the gears faster than anticipated.

The news won’t go unnoticed by Android foldable makers, especially considering the reported scale of Apple’s foldable ambitions.

Android foldable fans have plenty to get excited about right now, not least the long-rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide expected to take center stage in the summer. But while the next wave of foldables is starting to take shape, Apple is looming large in the distance, as a fresh rumor suggests its first foldable iPhone is moving closer to reality.

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As WCCFTech spotted, leaker Majin Bu claimed on X today that the so-called iPhone Fold has “just entered production at Foxconn,” adding that the device is “no longer a rumor and is a real product.” If the claim of the reportedly reliable tipster is accurate, it would suggest Apple’s foldable is now past the conceptual stage and into a much more serious phase ahead of an expected late-2026 launch.

X/@MajinBuofficia

Android makers will be on high alert because Apple is widely tipped to enter the market with a book-style foldable that takes a different approach from the taller, narrower shape the likes of Samsung have favored for years. Various leaks point to a wider design, more in line with the original Pixel Fold and OPPO’s Find N approach, while other reports also suggested the phone could bring iPad-like interface features such as split-screen multitasking. Apple may be arriving late to the party, but it could be arriving with a form factor that Android brands are increasingly drifting toward.

Are you looking forward to the iPhone Fold based on early leaks? 120 votes Yes, I can't wait to buy one 15 % I'm waiting for more details 23 % No, I'm not 63 %

It’s all setting up an interesting head-to-head with Samsung. We’ve seen mounting signs of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, including One UI 9 assets and animations that appear to reference a broader screen shape. Nothing is official yet, but it looks a lot like both companies are converging on the same basic idea at roughly the same time.

There’s also the bigger threat hanging over the Android players: scale. There have been recent claims that Apple could be preparing as many as 20 million foldable display units, a figure that would dwarf Samsung’s reported 2026 foldable ambitions if it translates into actual shipments. That doesn’t mean Apple will automatically dominate the segment on day one, and foldables remain a niche for a reason, but it does help explain why every rumor about the iPhone Fold inches us closer to a major shakeup in the space.

For now, this is still just a rumor built on a leaker’s post, so it’s worth keeping speculation in check. But if mass iPhone Fold production really is beginning, Android foldable makers may soon have a lot more to worry about than just each other.

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