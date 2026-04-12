After being an iPhone user for 13 years, here's why I'm finally switching to Android for good

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

I’ve been an iPhone user since the iPhone 5c, and switching to Android was never part of the plan — not even in my wildest dreams. I was deeply invested in Apple’s ecosystem, and I loved it to bits. It was the kind of experience where everything just clicked, especially features like AirDrop, which made moving files between my devices feel effortless.

But beyond that, the perfect experience started to feel a little less perfect. I began noticing a pattern. iPhones have a habit of catching up to features Android has had for years, and that habit has become harder to ignore. That’s when curiosity got the better of me, and I started using a few Android phones. Somewhere along the way, I realized I was reaching for my Android handsets more than I expected.

Then came the moment that sealed it for me. Recent Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones finally cracked something that felt impossible for years: seamless file transfers between Android and iOS, right through Quick Share. That was the last thread keeping me tied to Apple, and once it snapped, so did my biggest reason to stay. For the first time in years, switching didn’t require a second thought.

Would you ever consider switching your smartphone OS? 72 votes Yes, switching from iOS to Android 22 % Yes, switching from Android to iOS 11 % No, I’m not leaving Android 60 % No, I’m not leaving iOS 7 %

Android cracked AirDrop, and it’s simpler than you think

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

Using Quick Share to share files with Apple devices is surprisingly simple, but there’s one thing to keep in mind — the feature is still pretty new, so it hasn’t rolled out everywhere yet. For now, you’ll need one of the latest Android flagships to use it, such as phones from the Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10 lineups. Here’s a quick look at how it works: On your Apple device, select Everyone or Everyone for 10 minutes in your AirDrop settings. Open the file you want to share on your Android device and tap the Share icon. From there, select Quick Share. Choose the device you want to send the file to. A pop-up will appear on your iPhone or MacBook. Just tap Accept, and the transfer will begin instantly.

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

When I first tried doing this on Android, I’ll be honest — it wasn’t great. File transfers were noticeably slow, often taking longer than I expected, especially for videos.

But that’s changed completely now. Today, it works just as smoothly as it does on Apple devices. Since I’ve been using the Galaxy S26 as my daily driver alongside a MacBook Air M2, sharing files between the two has become effortless.

All it took was one missing piece to fall into place

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

My use case is pretty simple and rooted in everyday tasks. I usually write my articles on my MacBook, which means I often need to quickly send photos and screenshots from my phone. Earlier, this involved extra steps, such as uploading everything to Google Drive.

Now, file transfers are faster and far more convenient, something I really noticed during a recent trip. I ended up shooting a bunch of photos and videos on my Galaxy S26, mainly because I didn’t want to rely on my iPhone 17, which lacks a telephoto camera. After capturing over 20 files, moving them to my MacBook for editing just took a few seconds. What used to feel like a chore is now effortless, and I don’t think twice about it anymore.

It also made me realize how much I had adapted to limitations without questioning them.

It also made me realize how much I had adapted to limitations without questioning them. For instance, I used to carry a Lightning cable everywhere, knowing that forgetting it meant my iPhone might not survive the day. That kind of dependency felt completely normal back then. Looking back, it shouldn’t have.

And this is where things started to shift for me. Features like T9 dialing and even high-refresh-rate displays on vanilla models arrived far later than they should have. I mean, just look at the iPhone 17e. It still offers the bare minimum at $599 — such as a single rear camera and a 60Hz display. In 2026, that’s almost amusing, especially when you compare it with Android phones in the same price range.

It makes you wonder why something so basic takes so long when it’s already widely available elsewhere. Deep down, I think I always knew I wanted more, but familiarity and the comfort of Apple’s ecosystem kept me from making the switch.

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

Now, that’s changed. I don’t want to feel limited by my phone anymore. I want something that adapts to me, not the other way around. With features like split-screen, multitasking and sheer flexibility, Android has shown me what I was missing all these years. And once file sharing stopped being a limitation, the decision became easy.

That final piece falling into place was enough for me to fully switch. After more than a decade with the iPhone, all it took was one switch to realize — I wasn’t loyal, I was just comfortable. But, not anymore.

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