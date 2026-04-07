Move over Samsung: Apple’s wide foldable name and dummy units just leaked

TL;DR Apple’s first foldable is rumored to be named the iPhone Ultra, potentially moving away from the “Fold” branding used by competitors.

Leaked dummy units and reports indicate the device will be unconventionally wide, featuring a passport-sized cover screen.

Android brands are reportedly also considering rebranding their foldables to “Ultra” to compete with Apple’s high-end positioning.

We’re marching towards the battle of wide foldables in the coming months, as Samsung gears up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide sometime in July-August, in anticipation of a similar release from Apple later in the year. We don’t know what Samsung will call its wide foldable, but a new leak is now shedding light on what Apple will call its first (and wide) foldable, along with how wide it could actually be.

Leaker Digital Chat Station mentions on Weibo that Apple’s wide foldable could be called “iPhone Ultra.” This would mean that Apple is foregoing the “Fold” terminology that Samsung has popularized.

Other Android brands have also named their foldables differently, like the OnePlus Open, OPPO Find N-series, vivo X Fold-series, and so on, so Apple isn’t the first to break from the beaten path.

Curiously, the leaker mentions that Android manufacturers are considering rebranding their own foldable lineups (and particularly any wide foldables in the works) under the “Ultra” moniker. The idea is to pitch their own “Ultra” foldables as direct competitors to the presumed “iPhone Ultra.” Given how blatantly Android brands tend to copy Apple and iPhones, such a move would come as no surprise, but it remains to be seen what rebranding Android brands that already have an “Ultra” flagship will move to.

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Separately, Sonny Dickson has shared the first dummy units of the iPhone Fold/iPhone Ultra, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on X.

Presuming Apple will not change the dimensions of the Pro and Pro Max iPhones this year, we get a good reference point for the size of the iPhone Fold/Ultra. If these dimensions are indeed correct, we’re looking at a very wide foldable, with a passport-sized cover screen and an unconventionally wide inner screen.

These dummy units are only references for the size, and even that is subject to change since this is a leak after all. Either way, we’re in for a very interesting year for foldables.

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