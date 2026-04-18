I tried the iPhone 17e, and it’s one upgrade away from ruining budget Android phones

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The economic climate these days isn’t exactly encouraging. There’s a lot of global volatility, and there’s a real risk that AI might be coming for all of our jobs, after having devoured all of our RAM. 2026 is increasingly becoming the year of “good enough,” with rising prices and incremental upgrades driving consumers toward hardware that offers a premium experience without the premium monthly installment.

This shift makes the budget and mid-range smartphone segments more critical than ever. In this landscape, the iPhone 17e should have been the definitive winner — a phone that could have rendered the $500-$600 Android market obsolete.

But as I found during my time with it, Apple is still holding one card close to its chest, and that single omission is the only thing keeping the competition alive.

How do you feel about Apple gatekeeping 120Hz ProMotion? 6 votes It's a fair way to distinguish budget and Pro models. 17 % It’s a visual downgrade that makes the chip feel sluggish. 50 % I honestly don't notice the difference from 60Hz. 33 %

Everything I love about the iPhone 17e

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The brain inside the iPhone 17e is, frankly, absurd for the price point. Apple has taken the A19 — a beast of a chip that outperforms nearly everything in the mobile world — and dropped it into its entry-level offering. Imagine if Samsung shipped the $550 Galaxy A57 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 instead of the mid-range Exynos 1680 — that is exactly the level of performance we’re looking at here. The iPhone 17e breezes through all tasks with the same effortless velocity as the $830 elder sibling, the iPhone 17.

Apple has taken the A19 — a beast of a chip that outperforms nearly everything in the mobile world — and dropped it into its entry-level offering.

But it’s not just about raw speed. Apple finally stopped being stingy with storage, moving to a 256GB base model at $599. This is a massive win for US consumers, especially those who have spent years juggling iCloud storage warnings and deleting apps just to take a photo.

Add the 8GB RAM on top, and the iPhone 17e feels future-proofed in a way budget iPhones rarely do. Apple’s AI plans might still be a work in progress, but everyone knows the company’s track record: if the silicon can handle the code, the support will be there for years. Factor in Apple’s prompt security updates, and inarguably the most robust app ecosystem on the planet, and you can see why the “engine” of the iPhone 17e is a solid 10/10, especially for the price.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Then there’s MagSafe, which has shifted from a neat feature to a non-negotiable cornerstone of the modern mobile experience. In the US market, where magnetic car mounts, wallets, and chargers have become ubiquitous, having a $599 phone that supports the full accessory ecosystem is a massive functional win. When you compare the iPhone 17e’s MagSafe implementation to the Pixel 10a, for instance, the gap in utility is startling. While the competition is still navigating the growing pains of the Qi2 transition, the 17e offers a mature magnetic connection that feels like an integrated part of a modern lifestyle rather than a budget afterthought.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Even the singular rear camera on the iPhone 17e is a trade-off I can live with. It’s a high-quality 48MP sensor that beats the “triple-camera” setups on mid-range competitors that pad their specs with useless 2MP macro lenses. Most people just want to point, shoot, and post to their TikTok, Snapchat, or Instagram Story. The iPhone 17e does that better than almost anything in this bracket on the Android side of the fence.

The 60Hz elephant in the room

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

However, all that power on the iPhone 17e is trapped behind a display that feels like a relic. The 60Hz refresh rate is an absolute eyesore in 2026. If you are coming from almost any other modern phone — and let’s be real, even $300 Android phones have 90Hz/120Hz panels now — you will immediately notice the jank.

I don’t need a side-by-side comparison to see it; the stutter in every scroll and the ghosting in every animation are impossible for me to ignore. It feels like the phone is constantly struggling to keep up with your thumb, creating a visual downgrade that hits you like a truck if you’ve spent any time using a phone with a higher refresh rate. No matter what I tried, I just couldn’t ignore the lack of fluid motion from the meager 60Hz refresh rate.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Apple’s target audience for the iPhone 17e is older iPhone users, including those upgrading from an iPhone 11 or 12, or anyone buying their first phone. These people are either used to 60Hz iPhones or simply haven’t experienced anything better, so they don’t know or value what they’re missing.

By gatekeeping 120Hz ProMotion, Apple is denying its most value-conscious users the single biggest visual upgrade of the last decade.

By gatekeeping 120Hz ProMotion, Apple is denying its most value-conscious users the single biggest visual upgrade of the last decade. While the inclusion of Ceramic Shield 2 and the anti-reflection coating from the flagship iPhone 17 series is great, it’s an insufficient redemption for a display that makes a flagship chip feel sluggish.

Why Android manufacturers should still be terrified

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Despite the 60Hz screen on the iPhone 17e, Android manufacturers in the US should still be sweating. This is Apple’s unintentional final warning shot to the mid-range Android market.

With the iPhone 17 series, the base iPhone 17 quickly became the “default” recommendation, primarily because it brought the 120Hz experience down to a more palatable $830. Average users didn’t need to go for an iPhone Pro anymore, as the iPhone 17 had practically everything they needed to get the job done well.

The iPhone 17e brings a whole bunch of that experience — the “Blue Bubble” social pull, tight MagSafe integration, and Apple Intelligence — down to an even more accessible $599.

For a younger audience already leaning into the “good enough” ecosystem with a MacBook Neo, the iPhone 17e is the perfect companion. It creates a surprisingly competent entry-level setup for under $1,200 — a figure that was previously reserved for a single Pro-model iPhone.

Using the iPhone 17e feels like experiencing an 8/10 phone through a 5/10 window.

Yet, this remains a compromised masterpiece. Using the iPhone 17e feels like experiencing an 8/10 phone through a 5/10 window. It takes what could have been a “MacBook Neo moment” — a flawless execution of essential tech — and transforms it into a limitation you are forced to stare at every second the screen is on.

While the 256GB of storage makes it a better value than its predecessor, the 17e remains a coin-flip purchase. If you can handle the “scrolling through mud” feel of 60Hz, it’s a steal. But with rumors that the iPhone 18e will finally bring 120Hz to the budget tier, the ghost of next year’s model is already haunting this one. The iPhone 18e can’t arrive soon enough; when it does, the budget Android phone as we know it might finally be over.

Apple iPhone 17e Apple iPhone 17e MSRP: $599.00 The iPhone 17e is an efficient, budget-friendly iPhone featuring a powerful A19 chip and a sharp 48MP camera. It’s ideal for those who want Apple Intelligence, MagSafe charging, and 256GB of base storage without the flagship price. See price at Amazon

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