iPhone 17 not turning on after battery drain? You're not alone

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Some iPhone 17 users report their phones don’t turn on immediately after fully draining, with multiple cases surfacing online.

There’s no official fix yet, but leaving the phone on charge longer or using MagSafe or wired charging has helped some users.

The issue appears to be software-related, meaning a future update could potentially resolve it, though Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

A smartphone is supposed to take battery anxiety off your mind, especially in the long run. But if you’ve used an iPhone for years, you’ll know that hasn’t always been the case. Unless you’re on a Pro or Pro Max model, battery life has often been just about manageable.

That’s why recent reports of some iPhone 17 units not turning on immediately after a full discharge don’t feel entirely out of the blue. A new report by 9to5Mac highlights the issue, and it’s not an isolated case either. Several Reddit users have described similar experiences, suggesting this might be more than just a one-off glitch.

Interestingly, my own experience hasn’t matched that. I’m currently using an iPhone 17, and just yesterday, I let it drain completely before plugging it in. It powered back on within a minute or two, without any fuss. For context, I’m not particularly careful about my charging habits either. I don’t follow a strict 20% to 80% cycle, and I’m using a third-party cable most of the time. So far, I haven’t run into this issue myself, but given the number of reports, it’s definitely something to keep an eye on.

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Here’s what to do when your iPhone refuses to wake up

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

There isn’t an official fix yet, but a few workarounds seem to be helping. The report mentions that plugging the device into a MagSafe charger for around 15 minutes brought it back to life. Some Reddit users have reported similar results with wireless charging.

On the other hand, not everyone has had the same luck. One Reddit user reported that their iPhone remained unresponsive for nearly 10 hours, even while plugged in. It eventually powered on after being connected to a wall adapter using an Apple charger. That suggests patience might be key here. Leaving the phone on charge for longer than usual, whether wired or wireless, seems to improve the chances of it booting up again.

Right now, it’s hard to pin down a specific cause, but it feels like a software issue. That’s usually good news, because it means a fix could arrive through a software update. For now, though, Apple hasn’t officially acknowledged the problem, so we’ll have to wait and see how this unfolds.

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