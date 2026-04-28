Why a day with the iPhone convinced this longtime Android user not to switch

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

After years of using Android, I decided to spend a full day with an iPhone to see if I was missing out on anything. We’ve all likely had that itch before, and I finally decided to act on it.

I was already familiar with iPhones and the major differences between the two platforms, but I had never used one as my primary device. And when I finally did, the experience was very different from what I expected.

For context, I switched to an iPhone 16 Pro. More importantly, it didn’t take long to realize that despite years of competition and cross-platform influence, the gap in certain areas hasn’t really closed. If anything, it feels more noticeable now, which makes the idea of switching far less appealing to this longtime Android user.

What would you miss most if you switched to an iPhone? 18 votes Android-only apps 11 % Multitasking features 17 % Notification controls 22 % Customization 50 %

The iPhone is terrible at certain things, and it’s not easy to ignore them

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

Spending a full day with the iPhone showed me what it does well, but it also highlighted its weak spots — one of the most obvious being customization. Android has always had the edge there, so I expected that going in. But the longer I used the iPhone, the more I realized how much I actually rely on that flexibility.

On Android, I can try hundreds of launchers, and each completely changes how my phone looks and behaves. They also unlock gestures, icon packs, and layout tweaks that you simply don’t get out of the box. And if you have a Samsung phone like me, Good Lock takes it to a whole different level. It lets you tweak the quick settings panel, design a keyboard from scratch, hide status bar icons, and more. On the iPhone, you just don’t get that level of control. There’s some customization, but it doesn’t come close to what Android offers.

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

Notification management is another area where I feel the iPhone struggles. At any given time, I found myself scrolling through a long list of alerts — not because I had too many apps, but because of how poorly they’re arranged. Android handles this far better, and I can even fine-tune the experience. For instance, with notification categories, I can mute promotional alerts from an app while still receiving important updates. Plus, features like Notification Cooldown and snoozing further reduce overload. On the iPhone, the Notification Center feels cluttered and difficult to manage, even with features like Priority Notifications trying to help.

Another thing I missed was the charging speed. I didn’t realize how much I depended on those quick top-ups until they were gone. Sure, iPhones have improved a lot here; the iPhone 17 Pro Max supports up to 40W fast charging, which is impressive. But when you compare it to something like the OnePlus 13 with its 100W charging, the gap is too big to ignore. And the gap becomes even harder to ignore once you step outside flagship models and look at older or mid-range devices.

Android’s best features are still missing — even after all these years

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

Over the years, both Android and the iPhone have borrowed plenty of ideas from each other. But despite all that cross-pollination, there’s still a long list of Android features that haven’t made their way to the iPhone.

For instance, split screen is something I’ve been using on Android for years, and it’s hard to overstate how useful it is. I can scroll through my X feed while replying to messages, check emails while taking notes, and compare things side by side. Add floating chat bubbles into the mix, and things become even more convenient.

On Android, I can even run two instances of the same app, which is handy for handling multiple accounts on apps like WhatsApp and Instagram. There’s also the option to set up multiple user profiles if I want to use the same phone for personal and work use.

Android's openness unlocks an entire class of apps the iPhone simply doesn't allow.

Android’s openness really shows when it comes to apps. Developers have far more freedom, and that’s exactly the reason you get apps like Tasker, MacroDroid, BuzzKill, and KWGT. There’s also an entire category of apps like YouTube ReVanced and OuterTune that simply don’t exist on the iPhone.

But if there’s one feature I was surprised the iPhone still doesn’t offer, it’s reverse wireless charging. It’s incredibly helpful when you want to charge your earbuds or even a friend’s phone in a pinch. You can simply place them on the back of the device and share the battery. On the iPhone, you still have to rely on a cable for that, which is far less convenient.

It’s the little things that surprised me the most

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

The big differences between Android and iPhone are easy to spot — and honestly, they’re talked about all the time. But it’s the smaller details that matter just as much, if not more.

Take something as simple as managing an app. On Android, if an app like Instagram or YouTube builds up too much cache, I can clear it in seconds. The same goes for wiping the app data if something breaks or I want a fresh start. On the iPhone, there’s no easy way to do this.

Managing recent apps also feels tedious on iOS. On Android, I can hit the Clear all button and enjoy a clean slate. And if there are apps I want to keep running, I can pin them too. On the iPhone, you’re stuck swiping apps away one by one. Of course, clearing apps from the recent apps menu isn’t something you should do often, but when you want to clean things up, you definitely miss that option.

Even something as basic as restarting the iPhone isn’t straightforward.

Another small but incredibly useful Android feature is the clipboard, which keeps a log of copied text, links, and images. On the iPhone, there’s no such thing as clipboard history — it only remembers the last item you copied. Heck, even something as basic as restarting the phone isn’t straightforward, which means you first have to power it off and then turn it back on.

Yes, the iPhone does a lot right — but it’s not enough

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

It’d be unfair to say the iPhone doesn’t get a lot right, because it absolutely does. There’s a reason it dominates markets like the US. Features like iMessage, long software support, strong ecosystem, and excellent resale value make it an incredibly appealing package. Also, someone who hasn’t used an Android extensively probably won’t even notice the shortcomings mentioned above. But for longtime Android users planning to switch over, it’s a very different story.

Competition is another thing that works in Android’s favor. You get a wide range of choices from different brands, each putting its own spin on the experience. And that’s why you see everything from foldables and flip phones to gaming-focused devices and compact flagships. You’re almost spoiled for choice.

That’s why switching isn’t as simple as it sounds. The iPhone delivers a carefully designed experience, but it expects you to stay within it. Android, on the other hand, is all about freedom. It gives you options, sometimes way too many, and that flexibility is what keeps longtime users from letting go.

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