Upcoming Android flagships may get a bold new look, and you can probably thank Apple

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak from Digital Chat Station suggests that upcoming Android flagships are preparing to copy Apple’s hero color from the iPhone 18 Pro.

DCS claims that they’ve seen many next-gen Android flagships in a new deep red colorway, which is very likely a shade Apple will debut on the new iPhones.

Apple could be gearing up to set the next big smartphone color trend, and if history is any indication, Android brands may end up following its lead once again.

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According to Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup will likely feature a new deep red finish. The leaker says this is based on similar shades they’ve already seen on upcoming prototype flagship Android phones, likely those slated for release later this year or early 2027. DCS also shared a reference image of the tone, suggesting this could be the next standout color across both ecosystems.

Digital Chat Station

Digital Chat Station

Previous rumors have also suggested that Apple is experimenting with darker, richer hues for its new Pro lineup. If this leak holds up, the next iPhone (and Android phones) could look less playful and more premium, with a striking finish that stands out without being too loud.

With the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple introduced the striking Cosmic Orange colorway to take on a market full of premium Android phones in safe blacks, silvers, and muted tones. That color ended up being one of Apple’s most popular shades, and analysts also said it played a key role in boosting sales of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in some markets.

It didn’t take long for the color to go viral after Apple released its new iPhones last September, and in the months that followed, multiple Android brands started adopting similar bright orange finishes. Accessory makers were also seen cashing in on the shade with skins and cases that mimicked the orange look across a range of devices.

That said, Apple is known to test multiple finishes before locking in its final color palette. We’re also yet to see other leakers talk about this new deep red color. But if this particular shade makes the cut, don’t be surprised if next year’s Android flagships start looking redder.

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