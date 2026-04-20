Leak shows Apple and Samsung are chasing different designs for their upcoming foldables

TL;DR Mock units of the iPhone Fold have emerged along with cases for the phone.

The iPhone Fold is expected to feature curved elements in its design, in contrast to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide’s squared-off look.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is supposedly inspired by the iPhone Fold but launches a few weeks ahead of it.

Even before its launch, the upcoming iPhone Fold is already shaping trends for other foldable phones. Based on leaks about the first folding iPhone, leading phone makers, including Samsung and OPPO, have already advanced sufficiently to make alternative designs to their well-established book-style foldables; Huawei has already launched one. And, now that the iPhone Fold has reportedly entered production, case makers are jumping in to do their bit.

Leaker Majin on X recently shared images showing new dummies that appear to be the iPhone Fold. The images appear to have been sourced from case suppliers who may have already begun producing cases for the iPhone Fold, well before the official announcement. The dummy appears to have been crafted based on the leaked dimensions of the iPhone Fold.

The foldable is rumored to be just under 5mm thick when opened, and the unit in the image appears to align with that.

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There are a few other elements that we’re seeing for the first time, and they invoke curiosity about the foldable. The leaked unit also shows a protrusion around the back of the hinge, but it is difficult to confirm whether that will carry over to the actual phone. I personally feel these are to hold the two separate slabs in place, though I could be wrong.

Secondly, the edges here are slightly curved, like those on the iPhone 17 Pro, rather than as sharp as on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, or the leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. While the side features a long power button, expected to double as the Touch ID sensor, the volume buttons are placed at the top, forming the longer edge when the iPhone is unfolded.

In addition to these, Majin has also shared images of a few cases already crafted for the iPhone Fold. While one of the cases shows magnetic rings around the back, it’s still unclear whether the iPhone Fold will support magnetic wireless charging or skip it as the iPhone 16e did. However, with the phone expected to cost more than $2,000, it would be a shame if Apple truly chose to do so.

Based on previous leaks, the iPhone Fold is set to feature a 7.76-inch inner “crease-free” folding display and a 5.5-inch outer display. On the back, we expect only two cameras, unlike the iPhone 17 Pro’s three, to save space inside the chassis. The iPhone Fold is said to be powered by Apple’s A20 chip.

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