Apple Watch Series 8 price and offers: All the info you need before you buy

When it comes to the smartwatch landscape, Apple’s tried-and-true formula continues to hold up. The company’s latest flagship, the Apple Watch Series 8 enjoyed a successful launch and remains an attractive buy. If you’re considering grabbing one of your own, we have all the information about the Apple Watch Series 8 price and offers.

As in the past, the device is available in two case sizes. These options include a 41mm device and a 45mm device. Each size is also available in either aluminum or stainless steel featuring either LTE or Bluetooth connectivity. We’ll dig into those details below. Apple launched the devices on September 7, 2022, alongside the Apple Watch SE (2022) and Apple Watch Ultra. The Series 8 went on general sale nine days later alongside the Watch SE (2022), followed by the Ultra a few days later. You can now buy any of these models off the shelf or on the web now.

How much is the Apple Watch Series 8?

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, aluminum, BT): $399 / £419 / €499

$399 / £419 / €499 Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, aluminum, BT): $429 / £449 / €539

$429 / £449 / €539 Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, aluminum, LTE): $499 / £529 / €619

$499 / £529 / €619 Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, aluminum, LTE): $529 / £549 / €659 Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, stainless steel, LTE): $699 / £729 / €849

$699 / £729 / €849 Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, stainless steel, LTE): $749 / £779 / €899

The Apple Watch Series 8 is priced the same as the previous generation Apple Watch Series 7. The 41mm models launched at $399 for an aluminum case with Bluetooth connectivity and $499 for an aluminum case with LTE. In 45mm, the device launched at $429 and $529. Stainless steel models of the 41mm and 45mm watches launched at $699 and $749 respectively. These costlier models are only available with LTE.

Apple Watch Series 8 vs. the competition

The leading Apple Watch alternative is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series. The base model Galaxy Watch 5 launched in multiple sizes starting at $279 with Bluetooth and $329 with LTE. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro adds durability, battery life, and niche fitness features, all of which landed the device priced significantly higher at $449 for a Bluetooth model and $499 for an LTE device. Apple’s latest watches align mostly closely with the pricing for Samsung’s Pro model, but they quickly rack up higher tags when you opt for the 45mm case, LTE, or a stainless steel build.

Another device landing in this price range is the Google Pixel Watch. The Google smartwatch launched at $349 for a Bluetooth-only device and $399 for LTE connectivity. Considering the first-generation flaws we found while reviewing the device, these prices are, in our opinion, inflated for what you get. The 41mm Bluetooth Apple Watch Series 8 offers a much better value for $50 more.

Apple's pricing remains consistent and generally fair compared to the competition.

More importantly, neither the Galaxy Watch 5 nor the Pixel Watch are compatible with iPhones. For iOS-friendly competitors, shoppers would most likely need to look to Garmin for a worthwhile option. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is the company’s best option, though it won’t provide nearly as well-rounded of an experience. It does, however, boast a handful of smartwatch features, highly accurate fitness tracking, much better battery life than Apple’s wearables, and an FDA-approved ECG app. At launch, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus cost $449, which is right in the midst of the Series 8’s pricing.

Finally, Fitbit has a few smartwatches that we’ve certainly been fans of in the past. However, the company has recently stripped its lineups of key smartwatch features, making it hard to consider these watches as true Apple Watch contenders. The newest, top-tier Fitbit smartwatch, the Sense 2, launched at $299, or $100 less than the cheapest Apple Watch Series 8 model.

Apple Watch Series 8 devices are expensive, but they are also fantastic devices. They’re also still considerably more affordable than Apple’s Ultra model. Compared to its competitors, we consider the Apple Watch Series 8 fairly priced.

Where can you buy the Apple Watch Series 8?

Apple.com is the most direct place to shop for an Apple Watch Series 8. Here you’ll find access to every available material, colorway, and first-party band. The company offers a few exclusive watch bands and you can explore your own style preferences via the website’s Apple Watch Studio. You can also browse the Apple Watch Series 8 Hermes lineup for luxury models starting at $1249.

If you cannot afford to pay for your new device all at once, Apple offers 2-year financing starting at $16.62 per month. Apple also offers a trade-in program should you happen to have an older Apple Watch on hand. By turning in your old device, you can earn up to $165 dollar towards your new Apple Watch Series 8.

Of course, you can also purchase your new wearable from a major carrier or a third-party retailer. We’ll run you through the options.

Major US carriers

Three major wireless carriers that sell the Apple Watch Series 8 are Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Though pricing is consistent (starting at $499 for a 41mm device and $599 for a 45mm device) when you pay full retail price, each carrier offers unique installment plans and deals. Through Verizon, 41mm devices start at $13.88/month for 36 months and 45mm devices start at $14.72/month for 36 months. Similarly, through AT&T, a 41mm watch starts at $13.89/month for 36 months and a 45mm model starts at $14.73/month for 36 months. Right now AT&T is offering $300 in bill credit when you buy two Apple Watches on installment plans and add at least one new line. Finally, From T-Mobile, 41mm watches start at $20.84/month for 24 months. A 45mm model starts at $22.09 for 24 months. Apple Watch Series 8 links: Verizon | AT&T | T-Mobile

Major retailers You can also purchase an Apple Watch Series 8 from many major retailers, each of which offers sales and promotions. You can purchase GPS or cellular models through these options, but you will need to contact your carrier to activate service. Though their list prices typically match Apple’s prices, third-party retailers often have sales and promotions worth keeping an eye on. At the time of this writing, Amazon is offering a nearly 20 percent discount on 41mm models. Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 links: Amazon | Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 8 price Q&A

Why is the Apple Watch Series 8 so expensive? As mentioned, the Apple Watch Series 8 is competitively priced considering how powerful the device truly is. Third-party app support and seamless iPhone integration add a lot of value to the device as do its build quality, durability, and advanced sensors. Luckily, Apple historically supports its device long-term with software updates and fixes so a Series 8 is likely to last you a few years.

Is the Apple Watch Series 8 worth it? We think so. We consider the Apple Watch Series 8 one of the best smartwatches available to buy. On the other hand, if you already own an Apple Watch Series 6 or Series 7, it may not be worth upgrading just yet.

Does the Apple Watch Series 8 come with a charger? The device comes with a magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C cable, however, you will need to purchase your own adapter to plug into an outlet.

Does the Apple Watch Series 8 come with a Fitness Plus subscription? Each new Apple Watch comes with a 3-month subscription to Apple Fitness Plus.

