Google reveals massive list of fixes and new features coming to the Google Health app

Google

TL;DR After widely rolling out the new Google Health app, Google has shared a long list of bug fixes and improvements headed to the platform in the coming weeks and months.

The fixes and improvements cover everything from exercise tracking, sleep, nutrition, fitness plans, and AI Coach features.

Google also confirmed upcoming features like structured fitness schedules, better dashboard customization, Apple Health sharing support, and improved child account migration tools.

Google has officially rolled out the redesigned Google Health app widely to all users on Android and iOS. The renamed Google Health Coach is also now available for Google Health Premium members out of preview, while Google Fitbit Air is now available for purchase.

Given these developments and to “keep the spirit of the Public Preview going,” Google has shared a long list of upcoming fixes and improvements for Google Health, “starting as soon as this week and continuing on an ongoing basis into the summer.”

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A big chunk of the announcement focuses on exercise tracking and health data accuracy. Google says it is fixing issues where some runs were incorrectly labeled as general workouts, while also adding run splits and improving map loading in workout summaries.

The company is additionally working on fixing incomplete TCX exports and inconsistencies for exercise tracking using the Fitbit Air and connected GPS, and for exercise tracking using multiple devices or apps connected to Google Health. Google previously told Android Authority that the bug affects TCX workout exports when multiple tracking sources are connected to Google Health at the same time. In some cases, the app fails to properly separate overlapping workout data across devices and apps, leading to incomplete or incorrect workout exports.

What do you think of the new Google Health app? 1206 votes It's gorgeous and so useful. Love it. 21 % It looks good, but I don't like using it (few tiles, AI everywhere). 52 % I love the way it works, but not the new look. 5 % I'm indifferent. 12 % I don't have the new Health app, still on Fitbit. 9 %

Furthermore, Google says it will soon prevent duplicate logs caused by Health Connect integrations and improve meal categorization from apps like MyFitnessPal, Cronometer, and LoseIt. A fix is also coming for over-reported calories burned for Pixel Watch users. The company plans to add custom food creation, better goal tracking, and more detailed deletion controls.

Sleep tracking improvements are on the way too. Google says it is fixing missing Sleep Scores for some users and plans to introduce a combined 24-hour sleep view that includes naps. Other upcoming changes include easier access to naps, better awake-moment detection, and deletion options for sleep sessions.

The new Google Health Coach experience will also evolve going forward, with the company promising shorter, more visual Coach messages in the Today tab. Ask Coach is also improving memory for user preferences, reducing irrelevant responses, supporting log deletion, and enabling logging of core body temperature.

Google noted that it will bring back weekly structured schedules later this year. Apple Health sharing support is also on the cards, and the company confirmed a fix for family account migration issues is coming in June.

Here’s the full list of announced fixes and features for Google Health

Exercise Tracking: Bug Fixes Correctly label runs that were incorrectly labeled as general workouts for some users (rolling out this week).

Add splits to run summaries (rolling out this week).

Improve load time and discoverability for maps on exercise summaries.

Address incomplete data in TCX exports for exercises tracked using Fitbit Air and connected GPS and for exercises tracked using multiple devices or apps connected to Google Health. Improvements Improve how the app responds while live tracking a Fitbit Air exercise in the event of lost connectivity.

Address metric inconsistency when tracking an exercise with multiple devices connected to the Google Health app.

Continue to improve the number of exercises that Fitbit Air automatically detects.

Nutrition and Calorie Tracking: Bug Fixes Prevent log duplication when the same third-party app is connected via Health Connect and Google Health directly.

Ensure logs from MyFitnessPal, Cronometer, and LoseIt have appropriate meal types (not Other).

Address over-reporting of energy burned for Pixel Watch users so energy burned is counted correctly. Improvements Add custom food viewing, creation, and logging

Improve goal-setting and progress tracking as we know this is an area where many of us have specific patterns and routines.

Add more deletion capabilities so you can curate and manage your logs more granularly and easily.

Include the name of the third-party source to detailed food log views, not just summary views, so you can always tell where your data came from.

Daily Activity: Improvements Add charts for hourly step goals, both in the Today and Health tabs.

Sleep: Bug Fixes Address missing Sleep Scores in parts of the app for some users. Improvements Add a 24-hour total sleep view so you can see your main sleep and naps together.

Make naps easier to find so you can view them for today or for previous days.

Update the Restlessness bar so you can view it closer to the Awake bar, along with improving the minor awake moments detection.

Add deletion options for sleep sessions.

Google Health Coach: Improvements to Google Health Coach messages in Today tab

Make messages more concise without sacrificing helpful detail and try to find the right balance between positivity and objectivity.

Include more visuals like charts, maps, and glanceable stats in messages.

Tune which of your activities warrant a message from the Coach, so you should expect less commentary on brief walks.

Improvements to Ask Coach

Ask for your intent more frequently before responding when the Coach would benefit for more detail.

Reduce references to less timely or important information.

Have better recall of guiding instructions such as “Stop mentioning…”, “Forget that I…”, “I am no longer…”.

Reduce error outs or unnecessary non-answers.

Add support for deleting logs via Ask Coach.

Add support for logging core body temperature via Ask Coach.

Include fat type, sodium, and fiber measurements in food items logged via Ask Coach.

Improvements to Fitness Plans: We updated our Fitness plans based on feedback we heard from users in Public Preview. We have additional iterations planned based on

the feedback we’ve continued to receive:

the feedback we’ve continued to receive: The current plan experience (flexible weekly targets) doesn’t fully meet the needs of people who thrive on more structure. While we designed this initial launch to support flexibility, bringing back weekly structured schedules later this year in some way is on our roadmap.

Continue to improve on the quality, discoverability, and execution of coach-generated workouts to help you meet your weekly targets.

Metric Views: Bug Fixes Address issues with data staleness and data inconsistency between the tiles on the Today and Health tabs and the fuller metric views. Improvements Make it easier to customize your Today and Health dashboards so you can more easily re-arrange metrics within them or add or remove metrics.

Sharing your data: Bug Fixes Address app crash when trying to access friends and family via settings in certain cases. Improvements Add support for sharing data back to Apple Health.

Enable sharing of medical records with Smart Health Links.

Enable you to use tools like command line interfaces (CLIs) and other AI skills on top of your data.

Account Migration and Support: Improvements Heads of families cannot migrate their personal account without also migrating or deleting kids’ accounts. We recognize the current account migration process doesn’t make it easy to delete a child account if you don’t want to migrate or graduate the child. In June, you’ll be able to delete child accounts and unblock your account migration.

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