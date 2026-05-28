Oura’s newest smart ring is tiny on the finger but big on impact

Oura

TL;DR Oura has officially announced the Oura Ring 5.

The new ring is 40% smaller than the previous generation and adds blood pressure trend monitoring, live activity tracking, and other expanded health features.

The Oura Ring 5 starts at $399 and begins shipping on June 4.

Smart rings are already tiny tracking powerhouses, but Oura still found room to shrink things further. Today, the company announced the Oura Ring 5, a dramatically slimmer new generation that also expands Oura’s focus on proactive health tracking.

The Ring 5 is 40% smaller than the previous model, which is a pretty wild reduction for a category that already packs a ton of tech into very small packaging. To accommodate the change, the smart ring features updated sensing architecture with more powerful LEDs and improved signal quality that should actually boost accuracy across more skin tones.

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Beyond hardware, Oura’s biggest push this year is proactive health features. Building on the company’s Symptom Radar tool, the new Health Radar tracks more long-term biometric trends, including Blood Pressure Signals. Blood Pressure Signals looks at overnight cardiovascular patterns and helps flag potential signs of rising blood pressure over time. The feature is meant to supplement, not replace, traditional cuffs, so users can now manually log cuff readings inside the Oura app as well.

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Health Radar also adds longer-term nighttime breathing insights to help users spot patterns potentially impacting their sleep quality or overall health. The update ties into Oura’s new partnership with ResMed, giving users access to sleep health education, assessments, and guidance related to treatment directly through the app.

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Elsewhere, a new Health Records tool lets users import clinical data like medications, lab work, allergies, and diagnosed conditions into the Oura app. Added GLP-1 tracking features offer a long-term view of medication schedules, side effects, weight changes, and biometric trends in one place. Oura is also partnering with Counsel Health to bring AI-assisted medical guidance directly into the app, including the ability to ask health questions and connect with licensed healthcare providers. These additions reflect how companies are starting to position themselves as broader health platforms.

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On the fitness side, Oura is finally introducing a more traditional live workout experience. Users can now start workouts from the app and track pace, distance, and heart rate data in real time, including support for third-party heart rate monitors. Smart rings and fitness watches have been slowly converging for a while now, but Oura has historically focused much more on recovery and readiness than active workout tracking. At the same time, the Ring 5 still fits neatly into the growing trend of passive fitness tracking, which Google recently embraced with the Fitbit Air.

As Oura dives deeper into health data, the company is introducing more granular privacy controls. These include a new option that lets users delete data from specific time periods while keeping the rest of their long-term health history intact.

Finally, the launch also includes a new Oura Ring 5 portable charging case that stores about a month of extra battery life for on-the-go charging. The aluminum accessory supports wireless charging and will be sold separately. Meanwhile, Oura’s updated Locate feature now supports both the ring and charging case, alongside new multi-device support and an in-app search mode for finding misplaced devices.

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The Oura Ring 5 starts at $399 for Silver and Black finishes, while premium finishes, including Stealth, Brushed Silver, a redesigned Gold finish, and a new Deep Rose option, cost $499. Notably, the Oura Ring 5 is available in sizes 6 to 13, which is fewer than the previous model. The optional charging case costs $99. Pre-orders are open now, with shipping starting June 4 through Oura’s website and third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Costco, and Walmart.

Oura Ring 5 Oura Ring 5 40% smaller design • Re-engineered sensing system • Advanced practive health tools MSRP: $399.00 The Oura Ring 5 shrinks the company’s design by 40% while adding new proactive health features like Blood Pressure Signals, expanded Health Radar insights, and live activity tracking. See price at Amazon

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