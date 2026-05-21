Wear OS 7's battery life upgrades are more important than you think

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Google has been busy reshaping its wearable strategy. Earlier this month, the company launched the new Fitbit Air, a screenless fitness tracker anchored by multi-day battery life. Then at Google I/O this week, Google announced Wear OS 7, including battery optimizations that could improve Pixel Watch battery life by up to 10%.

At a glance, the two updates might seem unrelated and even aimed at completely different users. Back-to-back, though, they paint a pretty clear picture of where Google hopes its wearables are heading next. After spending the last few days with both devices, it’s hard not to see Google’s timing as clearly intentional.

Would you trade a display for significantly longer battery life? 12 votes Yes, absolutely 8 % Maybe, depending on the features of the tracker 33 % No, I want a full smartwatch experience 58 % I already prefer minimalist trackers 0 %

The Fitbit Air proves why endurance is so important

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Fitbit Air is a pleasantly restrained product, and easily Google’s clearest attempt yet at a WHOOP-style tracking experience. Unlike the Charge or Inspire lines, the Air strips things back considerably. It offers lightweight comfort, passive health and fitness tracking, access to Fitbit’s robust analytics, and 7-day battery life — all while eliminating most of the temptation that comes with strapping a display to your wrist. I mostly just let it collect data and check in through the new Google Health app as needed.

My Pixel Watch battery suddenly feels a lot more demanding next to the Fitbit Air.

More than anything else, the Fitbit Air highlights how convenient true multi-day battery life actually is. I’ve been wearing the device for nearly a week now, and I’m no longer checking the battery percentage before bed or strategically topping off the tracker while showering. Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 4 on my other wrist suddenly feels much more demanding by comparison.

Battery life at the heart of Google’s new experience

The Fitbit Air is exactly why Google’s Wear OS 7 battery improvements feel so important. At Google I/O, the company announced optimizations that could improve Pixel Watch battery life by up to 10%. That might not sound huge, but a few extra hours can mean making it through sleep tracking comfortably or surviving weekend travel without battery anxiety. More importantly, the announcement suggests Google understands the next stage of smartwatch maturity is not just about adding more AI features or sensors, but making these devices feel less demanding.

To be fair, Google has already been moving in the right direction with the Pixel Watch lineup. Compared to earlier generations, the Pixel Watch 4 delivered meaningful battery gains and faster charging. A full night of sleep tracking typically drains less than 5% of the battery. Even with GPS workouts and regular tinkering, my larger 45mm model consistently makes it through two days before needing a charge.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

But again, the Fitbit Air doesn’t vie for a spot on my charger for nearly a week. I can go to bed without thinking twice about battery life and even leave for a weekend without packing another cable. Wearing the two devices in tandem over the past week made the gap impossible to ignore.

The comparison gets even tougher for Google when you consider that other Wear OS devices have already figured it out. The OnePlus Watch lineup, for example, claims up to three days of battery life. Pressure on the Pixel Watch line was already building; the Fitbit Air just makes the user experience feel even more obvious.

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Winning shoppers back to the watch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Like a lot of tech users, I’m burning out on the constant attention demands of all my gadgets. Considering the display is one of the biggest battery drains on a smartwatch, the idea of a screenless Fitbit feels surprisingly refreshing. Assuming the Air proves accurate long term, I’m starting to question how badly I actually need a traditional smartwatch on my wrist all day.

The Fitbit Air made me question how much I actually need a smartwatch, and Google anticipated that train of thought.

As if fully anticipating this train of thought, Google appears to be refining the Pixel Watch experience with display-based updates and improved battery life. The takeaway is that Google is very serious about its new two-pronged wearable approach (passive and active tracking) and realizes it’s more important than ever that the Pixel Watch line feels as low-maintenance as possible.

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