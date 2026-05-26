This Fitbit Air rival skips a monthly subscription, and it finally has a launch date

Luna Screenshot

TL;DR Luna, the maker of smart rings, will launch its first screenless fitness band in July.

The company revealed the design of the Luna Band at CES 2026.

Unlike Fitbit Air or WHOOP, Luna Band is likely to work without a subscription.

Over the last few years, the fitness tracker market has shifted toward obscure or distraction-free form factors, such as smart rings and screen-less smart bands. Google recently entered the segment, previously dominated by WHOOP, with the Fitbit Air. As the screenless smart band starts shipping to early adopters, another brand appears to be gearing up to launch a rival.

Luna, the company best known for its eponymous smart ring, is now launching a new screenless fitness tracker, similar to the WHOOP band or the newly launched Fitbit Air. The product, which was first unveiled at CES 2026 as the Luna Band, is now being prepared for launch.

Luna

A promotional microsite for the Luna Band has gone live, highlighting some of the features of the upcoming fitness tracker. According to the brand, the Luna Band will not only let you track your activity, sleep, and other data points, but also allow you to keep a note of your food intake, supplements, or any recent bloodwork, and will store any useful medical data.

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In terms of design, the Luna Band appears to use a broader strap than the Fitbit Air and is more in line with the WHOOP, with more fashionable textures. There’s a variety of different colors and materials for the Band, as well as for the (seemingly) metal buckle that likely holds the hardware. It is also said to utilize hypoallergenic materials to ensure you can wear them for long, sweaty activity sessions.

Like the Ring 2, the upcoming Band runs on Luna’s LifeOS, which allows integration with other third-party apps, including Siri, Gemini, and other fitness apps. Luna will also allow users to build custom agentic workflows that account for any special data. LifeOS also lets users design schedules and get alerts from the built-in haptic motor.

Luna recently rolled out voice-based controls for its Ring 2, allowing users to log workouts using their voice (through Siri on iPhone or Gemini on Android). CNET reports that a similar functionality is also set to arrive with the Luna Band, though we’re unsure whether the Band will at least have in-line microphones to

In terms of battery life, the Luna Band is said to last up to 10 days on a single charge. Luna says it will start accepting pre-orders on July 4, with shipping starting on July 31. While there’s no information on the Band’s pricing, it won’t require a subscription like the WHOOP or Fitbit Air. We’ll share more information once Luna provides updates on additional features.

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