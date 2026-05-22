Xiaomi just upgraded its fan-favorite Mi Band with better tracking and a 21-day battery

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the new Smart Band 10 Pro fitness tracker.

It’s thinner and lighter than the Band 9 Pro, features improved sensors and better sleep tracking, and starts at CNY 399 (~$59)

The band is only available in China right now, and Xiaomi hasn’t said anything about a global launch.

Fitness trackers are available at a variety of price points, but Xiaomi has consistently offered smart bands that combine a nice design with great features while keeping them pocket-friendly. Continuing that trend, the company has launched the new Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro.

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The new smart band looks quite similar to the previous generation Smart Band 9 Pro and actually shares some specifications with it. It still packs a 1.74-inch AMOLED screen, but the company has increased peak brightness to 2,000 nits, up from 1,200 nits on the previous generation.

It’s also thinner, measuring 9.7mm and weighing 21.6g. Even so, the company has fit in a 350mAh battery and claims the same 21-day battery life as the Smart Band 9 Pro.

The Smart Band 10 Pro also features a new and improved dual-light PPD sensor, which Xiaomi claims can offer up to 98.2% accuracy for heart rate readings. It also supports blood oxygen measurement.

Additionally, Xiaomi has added Heart Rate Variability (HRV) tracking and a new Sleep Algorithm 2.0 to improve sleep data. It claims the band can detect sleep stages with 14% greater accuracy and pinpoint your bedtime and wake-up time with 11% greater accuracy.

For sports and fitness tracking, the Smart Band 10 Pro features over 150 sports modes, including a new cycling mode that can track cycling data more accurately. Moreover, the band can also track fatigue levels while you’re exercising.

It still features 5ATM water resistance, making it safe for tracking swimming sessions.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro is available in two variants. There’s an aluminum alloy variant that’s priced at CNY 399 (~$59) and a more premium ceramic variant that’s priced at CNY 479 (~$70). It’s currently only available in China, and the company hasn’t said anything about an international rollout.

The Smart Band 9 Pro never officially arrived in the US, but its global variant is still available via Amazon. If Xiaomi launches the Smart Band 10 Pro globally, you may be able to get it online as well.

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