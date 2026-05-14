Price drop: Garmin Venu 3S falls to just $359.99

DealHunt / Android Authority

Fitness and health tracking are essential for many of us, and a good smartwatch can make all the difference. The Garmin Venu 3S is currently on sale for $359.99, down from its regular price of $459.99, marking a 22% discount.

DealHunt / Android Authority

The Garmin Venu 3S Health Fitness GPS Smartwatch features a vibrant display and extensive health monitoring capabilities. With a battery life of up to ten days in smartwatch mode, it helps users stay informed about their health. The Body Battery energy monitoring is a standout feature, allowing you to track your energy levels based on sleep, workouts, and stress. It also includes personalized sleep coaching, making it easy to improve your quality of rest. In addition, the Venu 3S lets you take calls and respond to texts directly from your wrist when paired with a compatible smartphone. Users can also find the wheelchair mode helpful, offering tailored workouts and tracking for those who need them.

Interestingly, according to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores an impressive 87 out of 100. This score is attributed to various factors: the current price of $359.99 is about $98 below the 90-day average of $458.13, creating a strong price advantage. Also, it’s just $5 above its all-time low, which indicates its value at the moment. Check out the deal on Amazon

With the price dropping just 14 hours ago, this is truly a fresh deal. If you have been considering a smartwatch, now is a good time to snap up the Garmin Venu 3S!

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