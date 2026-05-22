Google just replaced another major piece of Fitbit's identity

Google

TL;DR Google has transitioned the Fitbit Community page to the new Google Health Community platform as it continues to fold Fitbit into its own health ecosystem.

The redesigned forum now includes sections for the Google Health app, Google Fitbit Air, and older Fitbit wearables like the Sense, Versa, Inspire, and Ace lineup.

Older Fitbit forum discussions are no longer easily accessible, meaning longtime users may lose access to years of troubleshooting and support posts.

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The redesigned forum now matches the look and feel of Google’s newer community pages, including the recently refreshed Google Home and Nest Community forums. Alongside the visual overhaul, Google has also reorganized the discussion categories around its broader health ecosystem.

The new forum includes dedicated sections for the Google Health app, the recently launched Google Fitbit Air, and existing Fitbit devices, such as the Sense and Versa smartwatches, as well as Inspire and Ace fitness trackers.

Google had previously said that the old Fitbit Community would remain available in a read-only state, allowing users to browse older discussions even if they could no longer post or interact.

Google

However, that no longer seems to be the case. Older Fitbit Community links, including the one to the aforementioned update from Google, now redirect directly to the new Google Health Community forum, and there doesn’t appear to be a straightforward way to browse the archived discussions.

That’s a big change for longtime Fitbit users, many of whom may have relied on the old forums for troubleshooting tips, bug fixes, and device support posts.

With those discussions seemingly no longer accessible, Google risks wiping away one of the most useful community-driven resources Fitbit users had built up over the years.

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