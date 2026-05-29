As an Oura Ring 4 user, here are 3 reasons why I can’t wait to buy the Oura Ring 5

Oura

The Oura Ring 5 just landed, and from everything we’ve seen so far, the new model already sounds a lot like the version I’ve been hoping for. I’ve had an Oura Ring in my rotation for roughly five years. For the past six months, I’ve been flip-flopping between two Oura Ring 4 models, a metallic and a ceramic. The rings have become as much a part of my routine as my house slippers or my increasingly dented Hydro Flask. Ironically, I also smack them into hard surfaces with alarming regularity.

As much as I love my current rings, I’m very excited for the newest generation. It doesn’t hit every item on my extremely unrealistic wishlist, but there are a few upgrades in particular that already have me ready to upgrade.

Will you upgrade to the new Oura Ring 5? 2 votes Absolutely! 0 % No, I am happy with my current model. 0 % I don't own an Oura Ring, but I am interested in the new model. 100 % I don't own an Oura Ring and don't want one. 0 %

1. A smaller build

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The headline feature of the Oura Ring 5 is also the most noticeable one. Oura says the new ring is 40% smaller than the Oura Ring 4, measuring just 6.09mm wide and 2.28mm thick.

I’ve learned from wearing multiple smart rings simultaneously that size still matters, even after you’ve shrunk an absurd amount of tech into a very tiny wearable. Wearing the Galaxy Ring alongside my Oura Ring 4, for example, the difference in comfort is immediately noticeable. I notice the Galaxy Ring less overnight and during workouts, but also during everyday tasks like driving or hauling my laundry basket around the house. I have petite hands (read: bony) and chunky smart rings grind against adjacent fingers more than I’d like. I also have to take off my Oura Ring to shower, despite its water resistance, because I cannot handle the feel of it banging against my scalp while shampooing.

The most notable upgrade is a 40% smaller build.

It’s hard to appreciate the passive appeal of a screenless tracker if its fit keeps demanding your attention. The Oura Ring 4 has never been unbearably uncomfortable for me, but I’ve definitely hoped for a smaller model. The ring also just reads a little oversized on my hand. On my partner, a smart ring might pass for a wedding band. On me, it’s still a bit of a statement piece that reads as tech more than jewelry. Oura also claims it managed to shrink the hardware without sacrificing its battery life, which was always my biggest concern when imagining a smaller build.

2. More durability

Oura

The smaller size is the upgrade I’ll notice immediately, but the improved durability of the Oura Ring 5 will be the one I appreciate most long term. Oura says the new model offers better scratch resistance than previous generations, alongside a refreshed finish lineup that includes a redesigned Gold option and a new Deep Rose colorway.

I know no wearable stays pristine forever, especially one that lives on the hand I use every day. I also know, as established above, that I am not a careful human being. My smartwatches pick up scratches no matter how short my review period, and the ones in my regular rotation have a distinct “well-loved look” about them. Smart rings feel different, though, because they land in a weird middle ground between wearable and jewelry, and that changes the expectation.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

My ceramic model still looks great because ceramic is generally more scratch-resistant than coated metal finishes. My metallic ring, meanwhile, looks exactly like I’ve been wearing it while lifting weights — because I have been wearing it while lifting weights. It’s significantly more scratched up than any other piece of jewelry I’d realistically keep wearing long term.

I'm excited for the Oura Ring 5 to maintain its jewelry-inspired aesthetic.

I’m also disproportionately excited about Oura refining the Gold finish on the Ring 5. Oura says the new version features a lighter, more modern tone, and that sounds much more in line with the jewelry I already wear than the warmer gold shades the company used previously. Between the improved durability claims and the refined finishes, the Ring 5 sounds more polished in the literal sense of the word.

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3. New Blood Pressure Signals feature

Oura

Beyond the look and feel upgrades, I’m also very excited about one of Oura’s biggest health pushes. Through its new Health Radar platform, the Oura Ring 5 will monitor nighttime blood pressure patterns and broader cardiovascular strain trends while users sleep.

Most people still associate blood pressure tracking with clunky cuffs and occasional spot checks instead of passive monitoring. Oura’s approach is much more aligned with the strengths of the company’s platform, folding blood pressure into the passive background tracking Oura already does well, rather than something users need to actively manage every day. While it’s not replacing a traditional cuff, the company is using the ring to track overnight trends over time, and users can still log cuff readings directly in the app for additional context. Oura also says nighttime readings may reveal patterns that daytime measurements can miss, such as stress or caffeine intake.

Blood Pressure Signals feels like a genuinely useful addition to Oura's background health monitoring.

I’m also personally curious about this feature because I’ve had chronically low blood pressure for most of my adult life. It’s never been a major medical concern, but it does make me feel vaguely Victorian anytime I stand up too fast, and my doctor makes the same vampire joke every time he sees my chart. More than anything, I’m all for passive tracking that can help spot trends before they become concerns. At least on paper, the Oura Ring 5 looks like Oura is paying attention to the user experience, not just what looks good on a spec sheet. Between a slimmer build, better durability, and a deeper push into passive health tracking, I am very excited to upgrade.

Oura Ring 5 Oura Ring 5 40% smaller design • Re-engineered sensing system • Advanced practive health tools MSRP: $399.00 The Oura Ring 5 shrinks the company’s design by 40% while adding new proactive health features like Blood Pressure Signals, expanded Health Radar insights, and live activity tracking. See price at Amazon

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