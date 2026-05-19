Survey suggests this legacy wearable is the best Fitbit Air alternative

After years of eager fans (like me) begging for a return to its roots, Google has launched a screenless fitness tracker in the Fitbit Air. The module and band design prioritize minimalism, but it’s still committed to tracking all those critical fitness metrics in the background.

Few devices on the market are quite like the Fitbit Air, and I hope its arrival kicks off a new race for screenless trackers. However, there are plenty of alternatives on the market. My colleague Kaitlyn Cimino recently outlined a few and asked readers which of these devices appeals to them the most. Well, that poll data is now in, and you can view the results below.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

We received over 6,200 votes in this poll, suggesting that the Fitbit Air is already causing a stir in the fitness-tracking world.

The largest portion of voters (34.9%) “want the Fitbit Air” and don’t believe that any of the alternatives Kaitlyn outlined are worth considering. Given the comments on her article, it’s clear that readers believe few true Air alternatives exist, but that figure remains a sizeable portion once you consider the contenders.

More than three in every 10 readers are committed to buying the Fitbit Air over its alternatives.

For those who are looking elsewhere, the most popular Fitbit Air alternative actually comes from next door. The Charge 6 garnered 25% of the total vote, or the support of 38% of those who didn’t vote for the Air directly. Given the Charge 6’s age and its comparatively bulky design, it may not seem a direct Air competitor, but it does pack a screen (important for some) and built-in GPS (essential for me). It’s also only slightly pricier and can be found below the Air’s $99 list price in some cases.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The WHOOP 5.0 received 18.6% of the vote, and given that it’s the only screenless tracker on this list, other than the Air, it’s telling that it’s placed behind the Charge 6. This could be due to its much higher list price, subscription-based service, or its chunkier design. Either way, WHOOP may want to consider tackling the Air head-on with a future release.

Do you want Google/Fitbit to make a smart ring? 1281 votes Yes, I would love that! 33 % No, the Fitbit Air design is perfect. 57 % No, I don't care for any screen-less fitness tracker. 11 %

Three heavy hitters bring up the rear, with the Pixel Watch 4 (9.5%), Oura Ring 4 (7.8%), and the Apple Watch Series 11 (4.1%) acquiring a combined 21.4% of the vote. This suggests that one in every four respondents would prefer a smartwatch or a smart ring to the Fitbit Air.

Notably, the comments on Kaitlyn’s article highlight a few other potential contenders. The Amazfit Helio Strap received several mentions, alongside Garmin’s upcoming CIRQA smart band.

Google Fitbit Air Google Fitbit Air Screen-free fitness tracker • Google Health Coach • Affordable price MSRP: $99.00 The Google Fitbit Air is the company's first screenless fitness band. The Google Fitbit Air combines Fitbit's trusted health tracking with Google's smarter insights in one app. It works with both Android and iPhone and brings fitness, sleep, medical records, meals, and hydration tracking into a single, easy-to-use health hub. See price at Amazon

The Fitbit Air is currently in for review, but it’s clear that readers believe Google has a potential winner on its hands (or wrists). What do you think of the screenless tracker genre? Is the Air a potential candidate for your collection? Let us know in the comments below.

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