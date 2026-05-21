COROS thinks ChatGPT should analyze your training data

COROS

TL;DR COROS has announced a new MCP integration that connects tracked data directly to AI platforms like ChatGPT and Claude.

The system lets users analyze workouts, recovery trends, race readiness, and long-term performance data using natural language prompts.

COROS says future updates could eventually allow AI-generated training plans and automated workout scheduling.

From Google to Apple to Garmin, most fitness tracking brands are trying to wedge AI into their apps however they can. Today, COROS announced a different take on the trend, with a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration that connects athlete training data directly to AI platforms like ChatGPT and Claude.

Instead of another AI wellness chatbot spitting out generic advice, COROS is essentially letting athletes query their own training history using natural language. According to the company, users can ask about training load, pace trends, recovery, sleep, HRV, race readiness, and more without exporting files or digging through data.

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Using the integration, athletes can also generate custom reports and dashboards. Example dashboards shared by COROS include everything from travel-related stress tracking to year-over-year training comparisons to HRV-performance correlation charts. Meanwhile, users retain full control over their data access and can revoke permissions at any time. The integration works within COROS’ existing authentication system instead of creating entirely new third-party data pipelines.

At launch, the MCP integration is read-only and officially supports ChatGPT Plus and Claude Pro subscribers in North America and Europe. COROS also says platforms like Gemini, Perplexity, and Cursor can work with the system, though some currently require additional setup or programming knowledge.

More importantly, this feels very different from how most fitness brands handle user data right now. Wearable companies usually keep user data locked inside proprietary apps and subscription ecosystems. COROS is instead letting athletes bring outside tools directly to that data. The company is even working on write permissions for future MCP functionality, including AI-generated training plans, adaptive workout scheduling, and calendar updates tied to race goals and recovery status.

COROS

Beyond the new MCP integration, COROS also announced the launch of a new Cloud White colorway for the PACE 4 with the aluminum bezel design, first introduced in the Black Crystal variant. The new model is available now for $279.

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