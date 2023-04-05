Apple opened another chapter in its smartwatch history book with the Apple Watch Series 8, the refreshed Apple Watch SE, and the all-new Apple Watch Ultra. With these three new choices come plenty of alternatives for those running iPhones or Android devices. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Apple Watch alternatives you can buy.

Buying the right Apple Watch alternative Right off the bat, we should highlight that there’s no pure replacement for the Apple Watch. Apple’s wearables will naturally be your best bet if you own an iPhone. Garmin, Samsung, and Fitbit provide plenty of fitness and health tracking perks.

On that note, distinctions must be made within the Apple Watch ladder. The Apple Watch Series 8 offers several health-tracking benefits over the new Apple Watch SE, including blood oxygen monitoring, ECG smarts, a more durable build, and a new temperature sensor that informs more intuitive cycle tracking. That said, the SE is much cheaper. You should consider this pricing structure, and the watches’ feature sets when shopping for either, especially alternatives.

The Apple Watch Ultra is also in play, bringing a much larger battery, rugged titanium shell, and plenty of additional features more adventurous and sporty users will appreciate. It also comes with the highest price we’ve ever seen tied to an Apple Watch.

Notably, if you own an Android phone but are seriously considering jumping over to Apple’s ecosystem for the Apple Watch benefits, the below alternatives should provide some food for thought. All the watches listed below will work with Android phones; the Apple Watch does not work with Android phones at all.

So, what should you look for in an Apple Watch alternative? Considering how versatile the Apple Watch lineup now is, you might be considering several variables. If you’re considering an alternative running watch, seek a wearable with built-in GPS, accurate step tracking, and features like SpO2 monitoring and VO2 max data. Apple Watches currently lacks vital recovery data for those who take their training seriously.

Gym companions don’t necessarily need these features, but you might benefit from devices with multi-sport tracking. Most of the devices below should cover you in that regard.

Are you looking for a fashion-first wearable? Honestly, any of the below devices would look great on your wrist.

Finally, the Apple Watch may be your best option if you seek a pure smartwatch with plenty of on-device functionality. Beyond Apple’s walled garden, a Wear OS 3 watch will give you the app support you crave, but you’ll be limited to an Android smartphone. There’s plenty to consider, so let us help with a few of our picks below.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra alternatives The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the best Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra alternative. The second-generation Wear OS 3 watch improves on its predecessor with a much larger battery, a stronger face, and a new skin temperature sensor.

Garmin’s Venu 2 Plus is the best Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra alternative for fitness-minded and iPhone users. It’s more health-focused than its Samsung counterpart and supports Apple’s mobiles, too.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is the most affordable alternative to the Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra. If you aren’t seeking the advanced health features of the Apple Watch line but are interested in stellar base fitness tracking support, the Versa 3 is a good shout. Apple Watch SE (2022) alternatives The vanilla Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is also the best Apple Watch SE alternative. Specifically, the smaller 40mm model is cheaper than Apple’s budget smartwatch and includes its larger sibling’s features. However, you do have to settle for weaker battery life than the larger models.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is the best Garmin alternative to the Watch SE. It’s a more fitness-focused wearable for active users that packs better battery life.

Huawei’s Band 6 is the best affordable Apple Watch SE alternative. HUAWEI’s surprise hit isn’t as fresh as it used to be and has few flaws, but those present are made negligible by its comparatively low price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: The best Apple Watch Series 8 and UItra alternative

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Up to 2 days battery life • Advanced sleep tracker • Fast Charging Samsung's first adventure watch is a winner Building on the Galaxy Watch 5's base with a much hardier body, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also features multiple health and fitness tracking tools, a bigger battery, and a better navigation system. All these improvements make for a great all-round smartwatch whether you're in the boardroom or out on the trail. $449.99 at Amazon $449.99 at Samsung

Building on the solid foundation laid down by its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the best Wear OS watch you can buy right now. Samsung seemingly focused on nips and tucks rather than open-heart surgery. This means you can expect many of the same features found on the Galaxy Watch 4.

Interestingly, its spec sheet would suggest it’s more an Apple Watch Ultra rival. However, it should also win over Series 8 buyers too.

Unlike the vanilla Galaxy Watch 5, the Pro model has several improvements, including its bigger 590mAh battery. This gives it much endurance compared to its predecessor, the Series 8, and the bigger battery Ultra. It also packs a titanium body with a more robust Sapphire-coated lens. Regarding health tracking, you get a new skin temperature sensor to improve menstrual health tracking and outdoor-specific features like GPX map support and Track Back for lost hikers.

These buffs do come at a cost — a substantial cost. The Pro’s feature set will set you back more than the Apple Watch Series 8. And like the outgoing line, the Galaxy Watch 5 series doesn’t support iPhones. That said, it remains cheaper than the Ultra.

If you want a Samsung smartwatch compatible with an iPhone, you’ll have to settle for the Galaxy Watch 3, which remains a competent, capable smartwatch in its own right. We’d also recommend the Galaxy Watch 4 for those who want a Wear OS smartwatch but don’t want to break the bank.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Pros Durable, premium build, and D-buckle clasp

Improved battery life and faster charging

New hiking and navigation features

Reliable heart rate monitoring

Solid GPS accuracy Cons No skin temperature monitoring at launch

No more rotating bezel

GPX file sharing not applicable to runs

Expensive

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: The best Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra alternative for fitness

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Garmin Venu 2 Plus Excellent display • Fast charging battery • Phone calls Phone calls and a voice assistant on your wrist. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus takes all of the fitness- and health-tracking features of the original Venu 2 and adds the ability to receive phone calls and access your phone's voice assistant. $349.99 at Amazon Save $100.00 $449.99 at Garmin

The Venu 2 Plus is a smartwatch better attuned to the health-conscious crowd. Buyers get the same features baked into the original Venu 2 but benefit from the Plus model’s new smartwatch additions. Overall, it features excellent GPS accuracy, more music storage for those who prefer offline listening, and excellent background health and sleep tracking. Garmin’s legacy features, like Body Battery, are also included. The Plus also gains voice assistant support, on-wrist calling smarts, quicker charging, and a newly-activated ECG feature to keep tabs on your heart’s health. It’s also much better for swimming (the Apple Watch can track swimming, but the Venu 2 is better at it), while recovery features also make it a much better training watch.

However, the Venu 2 Plus isn’t perfect. Battery life is better than the Apple Watch Series 8, but its new features cut its endurance compared to the original Venu 2. Unlike the Galaxy Watch 5, the Venu 2 Plus plays nice with iPhones but lacks some Android-only features. Unfortunately, its extensive feature set comes at a price that’s well higher than the Series 8.

If you have Apple Watch Ultra levels of cash lying around and crave a hardier high-end watch, consider grabbing the more extreme sport and outdoor-orientated Garmin Epix Gen 2.

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Pros Excellent design and build quality

Rapid charging helps make up for battery woes

Clear call quality on the wrist

Slow, but useful voice assistant support

Accurate fitness and health tracking Cons High price tag

Battery life shorter than Garmin’s claims

Heart rate sensor still has issues

Fitbit Versa 3: The best Fitbit alternative to the Apple Watch Series 8

Fitbit Versa 3 Fitbit Versa 3 Decent battery life • Accurate health tracking • Built-in GPS The best value Fitbit smartwatch The Fitbit Versa 3 carries all the smart features you could want on a mid-range smartwatch, including Google Assistant support, voice replies, and reliable health tracking. It's effectively a Fitbit Sense without the pricier specialized sensors. $157.53 at Amazon Save $72.42 $199.95 at Best Buy Save $30.00

Fitbit’s relatively affordable smartwatch entry is also worth a mention. Although the Versa 3 launched in 2020, it remains a viable health-focused smartwatch. In fact, its age counts in its favor, as it often finds itself on deal listings. Sure, it’s not the Fitbit with the most advanced array of sensors — that distinction belongs to the Fitbit Sense and Sense 2 — but it covers all the necessary bases. It packs Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, music streaming support, and onboard GPS. You’ll lose Apple Pay support, but you’ll gain Fitbit Pay.

The Versa 3 lacks standout tracking features and sensors as a tradeoff for its lower price. Unlike the Sense duo and Series 8, it lacks an ECG sensor. Fitbit’s companion app is far less impressive than Apple’s.

Notably, the Fitbit Versa 4 has a thinner, lighter body and refreshed software, but we don’t recommend buying it over its predecessor due to its stripping of key smart features.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Versa 3

Pros Decent battery life

Pretty accurate health tracking

Built-in GPS

Google Assistant and Alexa support

Speaker with phone call support

Good price Cons Very small app library

Onboard music limited to two services

The capacitive button isn’t ideal

Proprietary charging cable

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm): The best Apple Watch SE alternative

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Excellent build and comfort • Improved battery life • Solid GPS accuracy Subtle upgrades make a huge difference The Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch offers a bigger battery, more sturdy body, and more comfortable fit than its predecessor. It supports Google Assistant and Google Maps navigation, while a body composition monitor, skin temperature sensor, and improved sleep tracking makes for an impressive health-tracking product. $249.00 at Amazon Save $30.99

The standard Galaxy Watch 5 is absolutely worth considering as an Apple Watch SE alternative. The 40mm model is small and affordable, the OLED screen is bright and easy to read, and Wear OS brings abundant apps and service support.

Again, if you own an iPhone, you must consider another device. The much older Galaxy Watch Active 2 might be worth a shout.

Its smaller size doesn’t come without its limitations, though. This Galaxy Watch 5 model doesn’t quite have the battery endurance to match its larger sibling and, in some reported cases, its predecessor. But if you own an Android phone and are considering buying an iPhone just for the Apple Watch, consider getting a 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 instead.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Pros Tougher build

Comfortable on the wrist

Better battery life on 44mm model

Faster charging

Reliable fitness tracking

Good value for money Cons Very similar to its predecessor

Skin temperature sensor not ready at launch

Small models still have short battery life

Awkward touch bezel

Some features exclusive to Samsung ecosystem

Garmin Venu Sq 2: The best Apple Watch SE alternative for fitness

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Garmin Venu Sq 2 Updated heart rate sensor • Data downloadable • Bright and colorful display A brighter display meets newer sensors The Venu Sq 2 smartwatch lands with a brighter display fitted to its now customary square body. It boasts an extensive array of health analysis, from Garmin's Body Battery to detailed sleep tracking. The data collected is downloadable, and it offers connective features with external captors. $249.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 seems purpose-built to take on the Apple Watch SE line. It packs a square AMOLED screen that’s easy to read and stands out among the many circular devices on the market. It also includes excellent battery life, lasting up to 11 days per charge.

Its actual trump card is its health-tracking kit. The Venu Sq 2 packs an accurate built-in GPS with improved heart rate accuracy and useful sleep tracking. It also includes Garmin’s stress tracking metrics, reliable Body Battery measurements, and useful Health Snapshot feature.

For these benefits, you’ll have to trade several smart features. More annoyingly, if you want onboard music support, you’ll need to pay extra for the Music edition.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Pros Bright, colorful AMOLED display

Very impressive battery life

Improved heart rate accuracy

Accurate GPS

Useful sleep tracking

Handy Health Snapshot feature Cons Pricier than its predecessor

No altimeter

Music storage costs extra

Limited smartwatch features

No audible alerts

HUAWEI Band 6: The best cheap Apple Watch SE alternative

Huawei Band 6 Huawei Band 6 Good value • Good battery life • Lots of workout modes • All-day SpO2 monitoring Not interested in the Mi Band? The Huawei Band 6 should be on your shortlist of alternatives. The Huawei Band 6 has a few software issues, but none that are detrimental to the overall experience. If you're after a Mi Band alternative or simply want a cheap fitness tracker that works well, the Huawei Band 6 should be near the top of your list. $53.54 at Amazon Save $4.13

If the price is the primary reason you’re considering an Apple Watch SE alternative, look no further than the HUAWEI Band 6. It’s more of a pure fitness tracker than a smartwatch, but it does include a large display, a 10-day battery life, and a ridiculous number of workout tracking modes. Like the Apple Watch SE, it cuts down on bulk but still feels excellent on the wrist. Blood oxygen monitoring at this price point is another bonus.

Of course, the HUAWEI Band 6 does fall short of the SE in certain areas. It lacks onboard GPS smarts, which means lugging your smartphone along on runs. Its heart rate sensor also leaves plenty to be desired during workouts. HUAWEI’s companion app is also highly restrictive for those who enjoy exporting fitness data to other sources. Overall, it’s a worthwhile alternative if your budget is limited.

Notably, the HUAWEI Band 7 is newer, but it’s essentially an incremental upgrade of the Band 6. We still feel that the latter is the better value option.

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Pros Comfortable, roomy form factor

Great value

Solid battery life

Lots of workout modes

All-day SpO2 monitoring Cons Limited smartwatch features and apps

Heart rate sensor struggles during workouts

Honorable mentions

Pixel Watch

Can I use an Apple Watch with other Apple devices? The Apple Watch will only pair with an iPhone, but you can use Apple Fitness Plus through your iPad or Apple TV alongside your watch.

Can I use the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with an iPhone? No. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series does not support iPhones. If you are considering a Wear OS watch that does work with an iPhone, consider the Fossil Gen 6 series.

Can I use an Apple Watch with an Android phone? Unfortunately not. You cannot sync the Apple Watch with an Android smartphone.

When did Apple release the Apple Watch Series 8? Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8, the new Watch SE, and the Ultra in September 2022.

When will Apple announce the Apple Watch Series 9? Based on information from previous years, Apple will likely announce the Apple Watch Series 9 in September 2023.