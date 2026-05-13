Garmin just gave beginner runners features that used to cost a lot more

Garmin

TL;DR Garmin announced its new Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 beginner-focused running watches.

Both add AMOLED displays, adaptive Garmin Coach plans, training readiness, and new quick workout tools.

The new watches go on sale May 15, with the Forerunner 70 priced at $249.99, the Forerunner 170 at $299.99, and the Forerunner 170 Music at $349.99.

Garmin just announced the Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170, two new GPS running watches aimed at users who want more structure than a basic fitness tracker without jumping straight to a high-end training watch. In other words, the new watches are coming for the middle of Garmin’s own lineup.

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Garmin’s premium Forerunner lineup has become increasingly intense over the years as the company piles on advanced recovery metrics, endurance tools, and race analytics. The Forerunner 70 and 170 feel like an attempt to make Garmin’s ecosystem more approachable for casual runners who still want meaningful training guidance.

That doesn’t mean Garmin stripped these down too aggressively, though. Both watches still pack built-in GPS, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, HRV status, Pulse Ox support, smart notifications, and access to more than 80 sports apps. Battery life also remains comfortably ahead of most traditional smartwatches, with the Forerunner 70 rated for up to 13 days in smartwatch mode and the Forerunner 170 rated for up to 10 days. Both also feature 1.2-inch AMOLED displays, touchscreen support, and Garmin’s standard five-button setup.

Garmin

The watches also bring several premium training tools further down Garmin’s lineup, including training readiness, training status, wrist-based running power, and running dynamics. Garmin also added a new quick workout feature that generates simplified workout suggestions based on a runner’s chosen workout length and intensity. Meanwhile, Garmin Coach now includes additional run/walk plans and lower-volume training options aimed at newer runners trying to build consistency. The Forerunner 70 will launch in six colorways, including citron, tidal blue, cool lavender, soft pink, black, and whitestone.

Garmin

The Forerunner 170 adds a few extra conveniences on top of the 70, including Garmin Pay and optional onboard music storage. Both the base and Music model will be available in black with amp yellow detailing and whitestone with a whitestone and cloud blue band. The 170 Music adds brighter combinations, including teal green with a teal and citron band, and red pink with a pink and mango band.

The watches will be available starting May 15 from Garmin.com. Pricing starts at $249.99 for the Forerunner 70, while the Forerunner 170 and Forerunner 170 Music cost $299.99 and $349.99, respectively.

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