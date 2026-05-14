Samsung Galaxy Ring deal slashes $125 off the asking price

DealHunt / Android Authority

Fitness tracking just got a stylish upgrade. The Galaxy Ring is Samsung’s foray into the smart ring market, designed to help you track your health and wellness throughout the day.

DealHunt / Android Authority

The current price of $274.99 represents handy savings of $125 off the retail price, bringing it down by 31% compared to MSRP. Additionally, it’s an 8% drop from the previous price of $299.99.

The Galaxy Ring combines comfort and advanced tracking features. Designed to fit seamlessly into your daily life, this AI smart ring is lightweight and stylish, making it ideal for any occasion — from workouts to meetings. With a focus on health monitoring, it tracks sleep quality, heart rate, and offering personalized wellness tips. Users can wear it up to seven days for in-depth insights, and it is engineered to be water-resistant, so you can keep it on while enjoying your activities.

According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores 80 out of 100. The score reflects a price of $274.99, which is $97.32 below the 90-day average price of $372.31, signifying a significant price advantage. The score is also strengthened by the fact that this price drop happened just 3 hours ago, making it a fresh deal to consider. Check out the deal on Amazon

With its sleek design and advanced features, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is perfect for those looking to better understand their body and routines while keeping comfort and style in mind.

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