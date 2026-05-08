WHOOP’s answer to the Fitbit Air is doctor access in its app

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR WHOOP is adding on-demand clinician video consultations in its app in the US this summer.

The company hasn’t said whether clinician access is included in membership pricing or costs extra.

The updates, which include other AI features, arrive a day after Google launched the Fitbit Air.

With Google launching its Fitbit Air yesterday, WHOOP doesn’t seem ready to give up ground in the screenless fitness tracker space without a fight. The brand just announced a major update to its wearable services, and the timing seems unlikely to be a coincidence.

In a press release today, WHOOP announced that it’s adding live, on-demand video consultations with licensed clinicians in the WHOOP app. The feature will launch in the US this summer, giving members a way to talk through their health data with a medical professional rather than just staring at recovery scores and guessing what their body is trying to say.

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The consultations can be informed by months of WHOOP data, as well as bloodwork and medical history, where available. WHOOP is also adding Electronic Health Record syncing via HealthEx, allowing members to bring clinical history, such as diagnoses, medications, and procedures, into the app.

Any mention of the cost of these consultations is conspicuously missing from the press release. WHOOP says clinician access is coming to the app, but it doesn’t say whether it’ll be included in existing membership pricing or sold as an extra. WHOOP’s current annual memberships already start at $199 and rise to $359 for WHOOP Life. It’s possible the on-demand consultations will be included in one or more subscription tiers, but given this wasn’t raised in the announcement, it seems unlikely.

Because it’s 2026, there are also some AI updates worth mentioning. A new My Memory feature will let members view, edit, and delete the personal context WHOOP AI uses for coaching, while Proactive Check-Ins will use that context to surface suggestions at relevant moments, such as prioritizing sleep before an event or adjusting training around travel.

WHOOP’s Journal is also getting a redesign, with voice and text logging for habits, supplements, and life events. WHOOP says its AI can suggest new items to track based on patterns it detects, while Behavior Trends will show how those logged habits appear to affect Recovery over time.

The Fitbit Air is now official at $99 with three months of Google Health Premium included, so WHOOP’s latest move looks to be a reassurance to its users that they’re getting sufficient bang for their extra buck.

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