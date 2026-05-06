The Fitbit Air may finally be ready for its big reveal

TL;DR Fitbit has teased a new wearable announcement for tomorrow, May 7.

The teaser image appears to show the rumored Fitbit Air, a screenless fitness band.

Previous leaks suggest it could cost around $99 and undercut WHOOP’s entry-level pricing.

Fitbit has been pretty quiet on the hardware front lately, but it looks like that silence is about to end. After recent leaks pointed to Google working on a screenless fitness band that could undercut WHOOP on price, Fitbit has now posted a teaser that strongly suggests the so-called Fitbit Air is ready for its debut.

What do you want to see on Google's new Fitbit band? 101 votes Reliable core performance 26 % Holistic health monitoring 30 % Ecosystem streamlining 5 % AI-driven insights 4 % Multi-week battery life 21 % Haptics 9 % Comfortable design for 24-hour wear 6 % Assorted colors/styles 0 %

The teaser comes from Fitbit’s official Instagram account, which posted a close-up image of what appears to be a slim, screenless wearable with the caption: “Buckle up. 5.7.26.” Assuming the US date format is being used, you’ll note that’s tomorrow. So, unless Fitbit is suddenly getting into some other aspect of the jewelry space, we’re likely looking at an imminent reveal for its next fitness tracker.

Instagram Fitbit’s Instagram account posted three images that stitch together as shown.

The image doesn’t name the device, but it lines up neatly with what we’ve previously heard about the upcoming Google Fitbit Air. The leaked device is expected to be a screenless fitness band, putting it much closer to the likes of WHOOP than a traditional Fitbit tracker such as the Charge 6.

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A previous report suggested that the Fitbit Air could cost around $99, with Fitbit Premium potentially adding another $79.99 per year. That would still put the total below WHOOP’s entry-level yearly membership, assuming the leaked pricing is accurate.

Aside from the very obvious teaser image, Fitbit hasn’t publicly confirmed any other details, such as the final name, pricing, or availability. If you’re a wearables fan, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for a potential reveal tomorrow.

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