Oura’s subscription-free rival is back on Kickstarter with a tempting new bundle

Ultrahuman

TL;DR Ultrahuman has launched a new Kickstarter campaign for the Ring PRO, bundled with the brand’s Mini Charger and PowerPlug discounts.

The smart ring promises up to 15 days of battery life, updated sensors, and a titanium build.

Kickstarter pricing starts at $299 before climbing through additional tiers up to $449.

Ultrahuman is back on Kickstarter. Roughly four years after crowdfunding the original Ring AIR, the company has launched a new campaign for its latest model, bundling the smart ring with its Mini Charger and additional ecosystem perks.

The Ultrahuman Ring PRO was first announced in late February, touting 15-day battery life. It also builds on Ultrahuman’s existing lineup with a titanium design (available in four finishes), a redesigned heart rate sensor for improved sleep tracking accuracy, and a new dual-core processor for faster on-device performance. Ultrahuman also says the ring can store up to 250 days of health data locally, so you can keep tracking without syncing the app regularly.

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Ring PRO Kickstarter bundles include Ultrahuman’s Mini Charger. Unfortunately, bundles do not include the larger PRO Charging Case, which adds up to 45 days of extra battery life along with Qi charging, local data storage, and Find My support. The campaign also folds in up to $130 worth of Ultrahuman’s optional PowerPlug services, which expand the company’s health platform with additional fitness and wellness tools beyond the ring’s standard tracking features.

Early-backer pricing started at $299 for the first 250 supporters, though that tier has already sold out. Current pricing sits at $349 for the next 500 backers before climbing to $399 and eventually $449 as additional tiers fill up. Ultrahuman says shipping is expected to begin in June 2026.

This is a notable return to crowdfunding for a company that has spent the last few years positioning itself as one of Oura’s biggest subscription-free rivals. With its significant battery gains, the PRO has the potential to win over shoppers.

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