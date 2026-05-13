Amazfit follows the Cheetah 2 Pro with a rugged new Ultra model

Amazfit

TL;DR Amazfit has launched the Cheetah 2 Ultra, a new premium GPS watch for trail runners and ultra-distance athletes.

The new model adds durability, full-color maps, and up to 33 hours of GPS battery life in Trail Running mode.

The Amazfit Cheetah 2 Ultra is available now for $599.99.

Just weeks after launching the new Cheetah 2 Pro, Amazfit is already expanding its lineup from pavement to mountain trails with the new Cheetah 2 Ultra. Designed specifically for trail runners and ultra-distance athletes, the new wearable offers improved durability and key features for off-road training.

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Amazfit outfitted the fitness-tracking watch with a Grade 5 titanium bezel, frame, and back cover, plus sapphire glass protection over the display, all while keeping the overall build lightweight enough for long training sessions and races. Amazfit also enlarged the display to 1.5 inches, which should make maps and navigation screens easier to see mid-run than on the smaller Pro model. The display still reaches up to 3,000 nits of brightness to ensure visibility during midday trail runs. As for endurance, the Cheetah 2 Ultra can last up to 33 hours in Trail Running mode with dual-frequency GPS, heart-rate monitoring, map navigation, and the always-on display enabled. Outside of workouts, the company says users can expect up to 30 days during typical use.

Unsurprisingly, navigation is another huge focus with the watch supporting full-color topographic and contour maps, offline rerouting, and point-to-point route creation. It also adds a new elevation overview tool that color-codes slope difficulty across a route. Amazfit also says map rendering and refresh speeds have been significantly improved over previous generations. The Ultra doubles the Pro model’s storage with 64GB of onboard storage for maps and offline audio. For safety on the trails, the Ultra also features a built-in flashlight with white, red, SOS, and boost lighting modes.

Like many of Amazfit’s recent wearables, the Cheetah 2 Ultra ties into training and recovery insights through the Zepp ecosystem. The company is continuing to build out its Hybrid Training platform as well, with tools designed to help runners balance endurance work, strength training, and recovery across longer training blocks. The watch supports metrics including VO₂ max, lactate threshold, running power, HRV, fatigue tracking, and training load analysis. On the Ultra, Amazfit also adds more trail-specific workout analysis, with load calculations designed to account for elevation gain and terrain difficulty instead of tracking trail miles like road miles.

The Amazfit Cheetah 2 Ultra is available starting today for $599.99 through Amazfit’s website, continuing the brand’s recent push upmarket. Between the new trail-focused features, titanium construction, and $600 price tag, the company is increasingly positioning the Cheetah lineup as a direct competitor to brands like Garmin.

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