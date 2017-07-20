

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world. It’s available for most platforms. Its simple premise is easy to pick up and understand. The game is even suitable for all ages. Thanks to this, the game’s community is vast. A lot of them have a variety of tips and tricks, mods, add-ons, and other content to improve the game. Some of them are even Android apps. Here are the best Minecraft apps on Android.

Addons for Minecraft PE Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Addons for Minecraft PE is an app for Minecraft: Pocket Edition. It features a variety of add-ons. These nifty little mods let you all kinds of things. You can change how mobs look, how your world looks, and more. You can add special items, entire worlds, and more. It's easy enough to use. Simply pick the add-on that you want and hit install. It should be available the next time you open the game. There are some additional instructions in the app as well. There are a lot of interesting mods here. You can pick it up for free with no in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Builder for Minecraft PE Price: Free / $2.49 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Builder for Minecraft PE is one of the more popular Minecraft apps. Here's how it works. You can build things inside of this app. We're talking about buildings, structures, houses, and things like that. Players can then port those items directly into your Minecraft: Pocket Edition game. It also has a selection of pre-built creations for you to use as well. It'll even back up your map in case you mess things up. The pro version removes ads and adds a few additional features. The developer also has some other Minecraft apps that don't look too bad. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Maps for Minecraft PE Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Maps for Minecraft PE has a ton of maps. They boast a collection of over 16,000 total maps for you to play with. You can use the app to browse the various maps. The app then downloads and installs them for you. You just have to open up your copy of Minecraft Pocket Edition and play. Some maps even have YouTube videos attached to show you around. Players can create and upload their own maps for consideration. Finding a good seed is tough, but this makes it easy. Also, some of the maps are fairly unique and fun. The app is free with advertisements. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Master for Minecraft Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Master for Minecraft is one of the more powerful Minecraft apps. It works as a launcher for the game. You can modify a lot of the game's components from this app. You can do things like make yourself invincible, give yourself the ability to fly, and more. The app can even change the weather, time of day, and add mods, maps, textures, and more. There is a lot you can do with this. More than we have the space here to explain. You can find a full set of features on the Play Store using the link above. It's free, but it does have in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Minecraft: Pocket Edition Price: $6.99 with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Minecraft: Pocket Edition is the game that most of these Minecraft apps work with. Mojang and Microsoft update this one frequently. You can play with people on Windows 10. Soon, Microsoft will drop the Pocket Edition from the name. Then it'll be exactly like all of the other platforms. We assume many of these Minecraft apps will continue to work with it. As it stands, the Pocket Edition isn't half bad. It has most of the things of the main game. It's $6.99. You can buy additional stuff from the marketplace as in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Minecraft: Story Mode Season 1 and 2 Price: Free / $4.99 with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Minecraft: Story Mode is by Telltale Games. It's not a traditional Minecraft app. Instead, it's an actual story line about the world of Minecraft. It's not necessarily canon, but the game is pretty fun. It's a point-and-click adventure game. You'll progress through the story by making decisions. Decisions impact the course of the game. There are two total games in the series. Each one has (or will have) five episodes. Minecraft: Season Two is still fairly new. You may need to check and see if new episodes have come out for it. Otherwise, these are excellent games in the world of Minecraft. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Mod-Master for Minecraft PE Price: Free / $0.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Mod-Master for Minecraft PE is another of the more powerful Minecraft apps. This one acts as an installer for your mods. It can install almost any add-on, mod, map, seed, server, and more. It can even create servers for you and your friends. The app also comes with information. You can find things like crafting recipes and additional info. It even has a variety of maps, including survival, adventure, parkour, and PvP maps. There are also texture packs. There is a lot here. It's a free download. You can get the pro version for $0.99 as an in-app purchase. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Mods for Minecraft Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Mods for Minecraft is yet another of the Minecraft apps for modders. It boasts the ability to install a bunch of mods and add-ons. You can browse mods by search or by category. They should install on their own without too much of a hassle. The developer does note that you'll need BlockLauncher installed as well for things to go smoothly. Many players already have BlockLauncher installed and it's one of the better Minecraft apps as well. Anyway, this is good for what it does. It's also free to download and use as long as you don't mind a few ads. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Multiplayer for Minecraft PE Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Multiplayer for Minecraft PE is one of the must-try Minecraft apps. It's essentially a collection of servers. They are tailor made for people to join and then do battle. It features a few game modes. Some of them include classic slayer style, free for all, team play, and even a MOBA-style game type. Each server supports up to ten players. You can also make your own servers if needed. This is pretty much the best way to find people to play with. It's also really cool how they turned Minecraft into an online PvP game. It's free to download. It does have some in-app purchases, though. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

UTK.io for Minecraft PE Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY UTK.io is one of the great Minecraft apps for texture pack fans. It can do more than texture packs. The app can also download maps, mods, and skins. However, the big feature for this one is the texture pack editor. You can modify almost any texture pack to look as you please. The editor is easy enough to use, although it will take a bit to get used to. It also comes with a skin creator, a texture pack creator, and an in-game tuner to tweak the actual game play mechanics. Things like the texture pack editor aren't super powerful. However, it's definitely stuff you don't see every day. The ads are also a little annoying. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

