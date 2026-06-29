Gemini 'Personal snapshot' will make it a breeze to review what it knows about you

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s preparing a new way to review your Personal Intelligence data saved in Gemini.

The app is working on a new “Personal snapshot” option in Personal Intelligence settings.

Tapping that will prompt Gemini to share what it knows about you, and offer the opportunity to issue corrections.

When it comes to AI, what you get out of it is hugely dependent on what you put in. Start with a vague prompt, and you’re likely to get an unsatisfying answer, while approach the model with a very detailed, specific request, and the odds are much higher that you’re going to like what it comes up with. When it comes to long-term usage, teaching these models about who we are and what we want can be a big part of that, and Gemini supports just that with Personal Intelligence. Today we’re checking out a new way it could more easily get to know you.

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Looking at the changes present in version 17.36.12.sa.arm64 of the Google app for Android, we’ve spotted work to add a new “Personal snapshot” entry to your Personal Intelligence settings for Gemini:

Right now, tapping this sends you back to Gemini with a “What do you know about me?” prompt presented to the agent. It will then respond with the personal details it already has on file, including biographical information and personal preferences. If it’s missing any important details, or has gotten any of them wrong, you can go ahead and correct its understanding of you.

Admittedly, it might be nice to have access to this data in a more directly addressable format — like filling out a dating profile — but we have to concede that just leaning right on Gemini makes a fair amount of sense here.

Personal Intelligence initially debuted as a paid feature for Google AI Pro and Ultra plans, but back in March Google started expanding access to even free Gemini users. This week, Google expands that even further with free Personal Intelligence for Nano Banana image generation.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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