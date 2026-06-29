The Gemini overlay could soon make your recent chats much easier to reach

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a new Agent Dashboard chip for the Gemini overlay.

The chip opens a bottom sheet showing your five most recent Gemini conversations.

Tapping a recent chat opens it directly in the overlay.

The Gemini overlay has been getting a lot more useful lately, and Google doesn’t seem done yet. After recent tinkering, such as a more capable Plus menu, we have now spotted another possible addition in the works.

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While digging around in the app, we managed to activate a new Agent Dashboard chip in the Google app that surfaces your recent Gemini conversations directly in the overlay. It appears alongside other chips such as Share screen with Live and Summarize page.

Tapping the Agent Dashboard chip opens a bottom sheet showing the last five conversations you had with Gemini. If you select any of those conversations, that chat opens in the overlay itself.

That could be a small but handy quality-of-life upgrade. Right now, the overlay is great for quickly starting a new conversation with Gemini, but if you want to return to something you were discussing earlier, you generally have to head back into Gemini proper and find the chat there. This shortcut could make the overlay feel more like the complete Gemini experience.

As ever with features we find before launch, there is no guarantee this will roll out publicly. Google could change the name, alter how it works, or scrap it before users ever see it. But if it does arrive, it would be another sign that the Gemini overlay is becoming more than just a quick pop-up for use in the moment.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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