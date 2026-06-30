Google could soon let you control desktop Gemini from your phone

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Strings in the latest Google app for Android reveal Google could soon allow users to control and run tasks on their Mac via the mobile Gemini app.

The feature appears to be tied to Gemini Spark, Google’s 24/7 AI agent, and expands on a promise to bring local file handling and workflow automation to macOS.

Code hints at a dedicated device picker for managing multiple online computers, alongside real-time status-tracking features such as “last seen” and availability states.

AI agents are all the rage these days. Many people find the idea of letting AI run digital errands for them appealing, but they also wish for ways to keep an eye on the AI agent working on their computer from their phone. Last month, OpenAI introduced the ability to monitor Codex’s work on laptops, dev boxes, and remote environments through the ChatGPT mobile app. Google could also soon introduce the same, allowing users to control Gemini on their desktop/laptop through the phone app.

You’re reading an Authority Insights story. Authority Insights brings you all the latest exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage from the Android Authority team that you won’t find anywhere else.

In the Google app for Android v17.36.12, we’ve spotted new strings suggesting that Google is working on remote desktop control capabilities for Gemini. The strings explicitly reference a feature that lets you run tasks on your Mac from your phone, prompting users to download the desktop client.

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_robin_remote_device_upsell_body">Use your phone to run tasks on your Mac. Download at gemini.google/mac/</string>

The feature appears closely tied to Gemini Spark, Google’s 24/7 personal AI agent that was unveiled at Google I/O 2026 to handle multi-step workflows. While Spark natively runs in the cloud to manage tasks even when your devices are off, Google previously promised that a macOS integration coming later this summer would allow Spark to handle local files and automate desktop workflows.

Additional strings show that you will be able to monitor the real-time availability and status of your Mac directly from your phone’s screen:

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_robin_remote_device_disabled">"You've disabled the Mac"</string> <string name="assistant_robin_remote_device_last_seen">Mac last seen %s</string> <string name="assistant_robin_remote_device_not_available">Your Mac is not available</string>

For power users running extensive background automation across multiple machines, Google also appears to be building a dedicated device picker. The code suggests you will be able to select between multiple connected computers, provided they are online and presumably paired to the same account:

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_robin_device_picker_title">Select a computer</string> <string name="assistant_robin_device_picker_subtitle">Make sure your Mac is online</string>

These strings were found alongside clues for other upcoming Gemini features, such as Agent Dashboard and Personal Snapshot.

As with any app teardown, the presence of these code strings confirms that Google is actively developing and testing the infrastructure for remote Mac management, but it doesn’t guarantee a definitive public rollout date. However, given Google’s push to position Gemini Spark as an omnipresent assistant across mobile and desktop surfaces, an official release could land alongside the broader macOS Spark update later this summer. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow