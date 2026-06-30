Google Play Store is getting faster everywhere, from your Android phone to your car's dashboard

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is releasing a new Play Store update that promises faster performance across all Android devices.

It also brings new labels for AI-generated Play Store content and lets users discover and play gaming-related videos from creators and developers.

Google just released a new System Service update, bringing new improvements to the Google Play Store. Bumping the Play Store to version 52.1, the update focuses on stability, better AI labeling, and improvements for gamers.

With the new update, Google is claiming to add sweeping “infrastructure changes” across multiple platforms, including Android Auto and Automotive, Google and Android TV, phones, tablets, and Wear OS watches. In addition to better performance, these changes should also help devices use memory more judiciously while installing an app.

Google says it is also taking steps to notify you when a developer uses AI-generated media in their Play Store listing, so you know the actual app may look different. With this approach, AI-generated images will be clearly labeled, just like YouTube recently started doing with Shorts.

Additionally, you can now “watch game-specific creator and developer videos directly in-game with full-screen and Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support.” This sounds a bit vague, and Google does not specify whether this is exclusively for titles that support login with Play Games or for all games with video content.

Last month at I/O, Google also shared plans to allow developers to integrate an AI sidekick into games that offers tips, stats, a leaderboard view, and social features to connect with friends.

Get the latest Google Play Store update The update is now out, and there are a few ways you can get the features on your phone. You can: head to Settings > Google services > All services > System services and ensure Google Play services are up to date.

and ensure Google Play services are up to date. go to Settings > Privacy and security > Updates and check for the latest Google Play system update.

and check for the latest Google Play system update. look for the latest update directly in the Google Play Store by tapping your profile picture in the top-right corner, then go to Settings > About, and tap Update Store version. Of the three ways, you only need to take one that feels the least daunting.

Along with this update, Google opened up app discovery for Gemini last week, allowing users to directly find and install apps while chatting with Gemini.

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