5 Android app stores you should use instead of the Google Play Store

Andy Walker / Android Authority

While sideloading might be a bit harder in 2026 than in the past, it still remains one of the most distinctive features of Android compared to more locked-down platforms like iOS. This not only lets you sideload your work-in-progress app ideas, but also run unofficial apps or even third-party app stores.

For those who want the widest selection and prefer to go straight through an official source, Google Play remains the very best storefront, but there are a few others worth looking at for specialty apps, older apps, or privacy-conscious users who want to free themselves from their Google accounts.

With that in mind, here are just five alternative app stores. You’ll find most of these options don’t fully replace Google Play, but they do make wonderful supplements. It’s also possible to meet most of your app needs by combining the options listed below.

What do you think is the best Google Play Store alternative? 37 votes F-Droid 41 % Aurora Store 22 % Obtainium 14 % APK Mirror 5 % Galaxy Store 16 % Other (Let us know in the comments) 3 %

F-Droid

If you’re looking for a more private, open-source experience, F-Droid is one of the first places I would recommend. I love that you don’t need to sign up for an account and that the app actively bans user tracking. There are also no ads here, which makes the whole experience load and function much faster.

Of course, nothing is perfect. While the F-Droid team inspects submitted code, as Google Play does, it’s important to be vigilant about what you’re installing, as apps from bad actors can still sneak in from time to time. There’s also a much smaller app catalog here, with about 2,600 apps, and you’ll often find that updates lag behind official GitHub or Google Play app releases.

One last point is the UI. While F-Droid is fully functional as is, the layout is also less than inspiring in 2026. That may not matter to some of you, but if it does, the good news is that there are clients like Droid-ify and Neo Store that use the same repositories, and many of these clients have considerably more polished, modern layouts.

Aurora Store

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Aurora is a very different experience from F-Droid, as it’s essentially a Google Play clone when it comes to the app catalog. Basically, it’s an open-source, anonymous client that uses the Google Play Store backend, so you can browse, download, and update apps without a Google account.

Aurora is a decent option for those who don’t want to deal with the privacy concerns around a Google Play account and are also looking for an ad-free experience that’s faster than the Play Store.

That said, there are no paid apps here, and since Aurora basically works by using shared Google accounts that you don’t control directly, it can often be slower to download apps, even if browsing is faster. There are also potential security concerns with the shared accounts system, which might be a turn-off for some.

Obtainium

Obtainium isn’t a typical app store; instead, you get a free, open-source application manager for automating the installation and updates of select apps. Simply put, you specify input sources from places like GitHub, and then it automatically tracks these packages for new releases, sends notifications about them, and handles all necessary downloads.

As you might have guessed, Obtainium doesn’t serve as a full app store replacement, but it is a great way to ensure all the apps from your favorite devs are always running the latest versions. Like many other options on this list, this is also a much more private way to download apps, as you don’t need to log in with an account.

APK Mirror

Andy Walker / Android Authority

APK Mirror isn’t quite the same place it once was, but it’s still a fairly reliable way to get hold of apps that aren’t available on the Play Store. It’s also a great option for those with older versions of Android, as you can find legacy versions of apps that are no longer supported by your OS.

While everything else on this list has an official app, APK Mirror is a website that lets you browse apps and easily download them directly for sideloading. There is an official installer app, though you don’t necessarily need this in most cases.

Galaxy Store

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The last option on the list is specifically for Samsung devices, though I know tons of Samsung users who have never seriously considered it. While the Galaxy Store isn’t designed to replace Google Play fully, it is a great way to find apps tailored to make the most out of your Samsung hardware.

Some of the best tools available on the Samsung Galaxy Store include utilities like Good Lock and Good Guardians. There are also plenty of major apps and games, from TikTok to Pokémon and everything in between. Some of these apps even feature extra bonus content, and Samsung also hosts special prizes and giveaways with its partners.

One big downside is that the Galaxy Store requires you to sign up for a Samsung account, which is probably a bridge too far for some users. But if that doesn’t bother you, the Galaxy Store is worth a look.

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