Apple's biggest leak in years shows the iPhone 18 Pro surviving a drop test

Evan Blass

TL;DR One of the biggest Apple leaks in years has exposed photos and video of what appears to be the iPhone 18 Pro undergoing internal drop testing.

The leaked handset appears in a silver finish with a familiar triple-camera setup.

The footage surfaced alongside confidential supplier documents reportedly stolen during a breach at one of Apple’s manufacturing partners.

Apple is no stranger to leaks, but this may be one of its biggest in years. Rather than the usual CAD renders or dummy units, this leak appears to show the company’s next flagship iPhone — the iPhone 18 Pro — undergoing real-world durability testing.

A recent data breach at Apple supplier Tata Electronics exposed confidential files related to the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup, including supplier information, component lists, and most notably, photos and videos of the unreleased phone undergoing internal drop testing.

The leaked footage has already caught the attention of prominent leakers, with tipster Evan Blass sharing the drop-test videos of what appears to be the iPhone 18 Pro. Fortunately for Apple, the foldable iPhone Ultra, expected to be the real star of its 2026 lineup, remains under wraps. But given the sheer scale of the Tata Electronics breach, that may not last. If the device appears anywhere among the roughly 200,000 files leaked onto the dark web, it’s only a matter of time before someone finds it.

Meanwhile, the leaked drop-test videos show what appears to be a conventional slab-style iPhone in a silver finish and flat aluminum- or titanium-looking sides. The rear panel closely resembles the iPhone 17 Pro, featuring three large camera lenses arranged in Apple’s familiar triangular formation inside a large rectangular camera island with rounded corners. An LED flash and LiDAR sensor appear to sit alongside the lenses, while the centered Apple logo remains unchanged.

The videos show the device being dropped onto a hard testing surface inside what looks like a controlled laboratory setup. In another frame, the phone is shown resting face down after impact. Based on what’s visible in the leaked footage, the handset survives the drops without any obvious damage, though the short clips don’t offer a very detailed look.

According to Reuters, the leaked files carried Apple’s confidential watermarks and internal codenames consistent with the iPhone 18 Pro generation. The news agency says it could not independently verify the exact model shown in the images, but a source familiar with the matter identified the device as an iPhone 18 Pro. The device also resembles previously leaked iPhone 18 Pro dummy units.

The leak reportedly goes way beyond photos and videos of the upcoming iPhone. Reuters claims that the stolen files include detailed supplier maps identifying which companies manufacture hundreds of individual components inside the iPhone 18 Pro, including chips, battery parts, and camera modules.

Apple reportedly considers this information highly sensitive because it reveals relationships between specific suppliers and unreleased products. The company has been investigating the incident alongside Tata, which has reportedly restricted access to internal systems while conducting a forensic investigation.

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