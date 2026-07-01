WhatsApp is finally adding usernames — here's how to get yours right now

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

WhatsApp announced a significant change this week. Starting later this year, users will be able to message each other using optional, customizable usernames, a major departure from the phone number-based system the platform has relied on to date. As of writing, some users can reserve usernames, while others can’t. Based on what WhatsApp has said, everyone on the platform should be able to snag a username beginning this week.

If you care about getting a unique username that doesn’t read like a string of random letters and numbers, you’ll want to get a jump on this process as soon as you’re able. Thankfully, it’s a simple process that only takes a minute or two. Here’s how WhatsApp usernames will work, and how to reserve your own.

Will you claim a username on WhatsApp? 3 votes I've already reserved my WhatsApp username. 67 % I plan to reserve my WhatsApp username soon. 0 % I don't want a WhatsApp username. 0 % I haven't decided. 33 %

How do WhatsApp usernames work?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Usernames in WhatsApp will work similarly to how they do on other platforms. Once username functionality has rolled out, you’ll be able to start a new conversation by entering a user’s username rather than their phone number.

WhatsApp notes that there won’t be a search function for usernames, so anyone who wants to contact another user by their username will need to know it. For added privacy, after setting up a username, you’ll have the option to set a username “key” — a password — that anyone who tries to message you will also need to know.

As described so far, WhatsApp usernames are optional: you don’t have to choose one, and WhatsApp will still allow messaging users by phone number rather than username. Nothing WhatsApp has said indicates that phone numbers will still be required for new accounts.

The option to set up usernames is rolling out right now. WhatsApp says that users will be able to message each other using usernames later this year.

How to reserve your username on WhatsApp Securing your preferred WhatsApp username is a simple process. You’ll need to use the mobile app — you can’t currently claim a username from the web interface.

Here’s how to reserve your username. Open the WhatsApp app. Tap the three vertical dots icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Settings. Tap Account. Under Your account, tap Username. Tap Create username. If you have a Facebook or Instagram username you want to import, tap the relevant option instead. Enter the name you want. Tap Save.

After you choose a username, you can change it later by going to the same section in WhatsApp’s settings.

Once username functionality is fully rolled out, you’ll be able to message users with usernames without entering their phone numbers. Once you’ve set a username, anyone who knows your WhatsApp-associated phone number will still be able to message you that way, but users you message will only see your username, with your phone number kept private.

And that’s all there is to it. Given that billions of people use WhatsApp each month, you’re probably not the only one who wants the username that you’re imagining, so hurry over to the WhatsApp app and grab yours now.

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